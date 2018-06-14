The Clinton email report is outBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
James Comey wanted special counsel for the Clinton email investigation
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Former FBI Director James Comey wanted then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch to appoint a special counsel to oversee the Clinton email investigation, according to the the Justice Department's Inspector General's report.
Comey was also concerned about the appearance of political bias as the Justice Department considered throughout 2016 announcing they would close the investigation without bringing charges. Federal investigators had realized a full year before the 2016 presidential election that they were unlikely to find the evidence for a case, the report said.
In addition, the FBI had collected classified information in early 2016 that alleged Lynch tried to hurt the investigation -- but the allegations weren’t credible, Comey and several other witnesses told the inspector general. (See this May 2017 story for context.)
Comey raised the possibility with several top Justice Department officials, but a special counsel ultimately wasn’t appointed.
Still, Comey’s concerns about the public appearance of Lynch played into his decision to make a public statement about the investigation without clearing what he would say with Lynch.
Andrew McCabe "did what he was supposed to do" on recusal, report says
From CNN's Jenna McLaughlin
The Department of Justice watchdog examined whether former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe “should have recused himself from the Clinton email server and Clinton Foundation investigations” earlier than Nov. 1, 2016 — based on any conflicts of interest he may have had due to his wife’s 2015 state senate campaign in Virginia and campaign donations she received.
The Inspector General concluded that McCabe "was not required to recuse himself" from the Clinton investigations because the possible conflict only became an issue after the press covered it in October, 2016.
FBI ethics officials should have considered "potential significant implications" of McCabe's wife's campaign, the IG found.
The DOJ IG found 3 instances that McCabe participated in matters involving the Clinton Foundation investigation, violating his recusal: Emails about new Wall Street Journal stories, which made him “angry.” McCabe told investigators those conversations involved leaks, not the content of the investigation.
5 FBI employees sent messages that raised concerns of bias, report says
From CNN's David Shortell and Caroline Kelly
The Justice Department's Inspector General's report reveals that three more FBI officials involved in the Clinton investigation sent messages over official FBI channels that also “raised concerns of potential bias.”
The texts from the three officials, who are unnamed, come on top of the politically-loaded Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages that have been previously disclosed:
- Two Clinton investigation team members, referred to only as Agent 1 and Agent 5, “expressed support for Clinton and hostility toward Trump” in messages, the report says. Agent 1 was one of the two agents that interviewed Clinton as part of the email investigation. The two agents are married, the report says.
- One FBI employee, referred to only as FBI Attorney 2, who also later served on the FBI’s investigation into Russian election interference and later on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, wrote messages “that discussed political issues,” the report says. “Most of these exchanges appeared to be jokes or attempts at humor, often involving Trump,” the report says. Attorney 2 left the Mueller investigation and returned to the FBI in late February 2018, shortly after the IG provided Mueller with some of the messages that were found, the report says.
The report slams the three unnamed employees and Strzok and Page for having “brought discredit to themselves, sowed doubt about the FBI’s handling of the midyear investigation, and impacted the reputation of the FBI.” But the IG ultimately finds that there is no evidence directly connecting the bias in the messages to the decisions made in the Clinton email investigation that it reviewed.
The IG says they referred the messages to the FBI to consider whether the five employees violated the bureau's code of conduct.
Some prosecutors upset Comey was informing Congress about Anthony Weiner's laptop, report says
From CNN's Eli Watkins
Prosecutors with knowledge of Hillary Clinton emails seemed angered that former FBI Director James Comey was informing Congress about the Anthony Weiner laptop and thought the search was not likely relevant to the email investigation's conclusions.
Prosecutors said they disagreed with Comey’s decision to notify Congress on October 28. One called the decision “totally nuts,” and that prosecutor along with others told the inspector general they thought it was unlikely the search of Weiner’s laptop would turn up anything that would change the investigation.
“Like, of course Huma has other emails,” one unnamed prosecutor said. “Like, how is this a game changer?”
FBI counterintelligence official David Laufman said “the entire CES team found the notification ‘highly objectionable.’” And both Laufman and another prosecutor opposed to Comey’s October 28 letter said based on how the Clinton investigation had gone and their prior review of Huma Abedin messages made it unlikely that Weiner’s laptop would affect the midyear investigation’s results.
White House: FBI texts "point out a political bias"
From CNN's Ryan Nobles
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was just asked about the FBI texts cited in the new IG report.
"This points out the political bias that the President has been talking about, and I have repeatedly been mentioning on behalf of this administration that we found to be a huge problem and I am glad they are taking a look at it," Sanders said.
About the texts: A newly released text message exchange between disgraced FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, Strzok says "We'll stop" Trump from becoming president, according to the IG report.
The Aug. 8, 2016 message exchange went like this:
Page: "[Trump's] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!" Strzok: "No. No he's not. We'll stop it."
Inspector General criticizes Comey for using personal email for FBI business
From CNN's David Shortell
Former FBI Director James Comey used a personal Gmail account for official government business when he was the FBI director, according to the Inspector General's report, which cites five examples, including times he sent himself drafts of a testimony he planned to deliver to Congress and drafts of bureau-wide updates he planned to send to mark milestones during the year.
The use of the personal email account is “inconsistent” with Department of Justice policy, given a lack of “exigent circumstances and the frequency” at which the use occurred, the report says.
Asked by IG investigators if he had any concerns about conducting FBI business on his personal device and account, “Comey stated that he did not,” the report says.
“Because it was incidental and I was always making sure that the work got forwarded to the government account to either my own account or [FBI chief of staff James Rybicki], so I wasn’t worried from a record-keeping perspective and it was, because there will always be a copy of it in the FBI system and I wasn’t doing classified work there, so I wasn’t concerned about that,” Comey told investigators, according to the report.
Comey further explained that he did not use his personal email or laptop for classified or sensitive information, and only did “when I needed to word process an unclassified [document] that was going to be disseminated broadly, [such as a] public speech or public email to the whole organization,” the report says.
Other examples cited in the report include emails Comey forwarded from his unclassified FBI account to his personal account containing corrections to a newspaper article he had sent to bureau officials, and proposed responses to requests for information from a federal agency.
"Error in judgement" for Loretta Lynch to meet Bill Clinton, report says
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
The inspector general criticized former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s judgment regarding the controversial June 2016 tarmac meeting with former President Bill Clinton.
The 20-minute meeting on a hot tarmac in Phoenix was days before Hillary Clinton’s interview with the FBI regarding the email investigation, which Lynch was overseeing at the Justice Department.
The Inspector General found:
Although we found no evidence that Lynch and former President Clinton discussed the (Hillary Clinton email) investigation or engaged in other inappropriate discussion during their tarmac meeting … we also found that Lynch’s failure to recognize the appearance problem created by former President Clinton’s visit and to take action to cut the visit short was an error in judgment."
White House: The report "reaffirmed the President's suspicions" about Comey
From CNN's Bonney Kapp
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the newly released Justice Department Inspector General report “reaffirmed the President’s suspicions” on Former FBI Director James Comey.
Analysis: Report show FBI leaders "dropped the ball"
The newly released Inspector General's report shows that there was "complete incompetence" on the part of the FBI's leadership when it came to its handling of the email investigation, CNN's Evan Perez noted.
He said some FBI officials had long known about the hundreds of thousands of emails on former Rep. Anthony Weiner's laptop before former FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to Congress in late October saying they're going to look at them, he said.
He continued: "They had no idea that people underneath them were not doing the work they were supposed to be doing."
People in the FBI, he said, wondered why they were sitting on the information and not doing something about it.
"Perhaps this could have been wrapped up a month before and that perhaps changed the course of history," Perez said.