James Comey wanted special counsel for the Clinton email investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey wanted then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch to appoint a special counsel to oversee the Clinton email investigation, according to the the Justice Department's Inspector General's report.

Comey was also concerned about the appearance of political bias as the Justice Department considered throughout 2016 announcing they would close the investigation without bringing charges. Federal investigators had realized a full year before the 2016 presidential election that they were unlikely to find the evidence for a case, the report said.

In addition, the FBI had collected classified information in early 2016 that alleged Lynch tried to hurt the investigation -- but the allegations weren’t credible, Comey and several other witnesses told the inspector general. (See this May 2017 story for context.)

Comey raised the possibility with several top Justice Department officials, but a special counsel ultimately wasn’t appointed.

Still, Comey’s concerns about the public appearance of Lynch played into his decision to make a public statement about the investigation without clearing what he would say with Lynch.