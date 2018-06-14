FBI director says the bureau's "brand is doing just fine" after months of controversy

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray says he's well aware of the recent criticism surrounding the FBI, but added the bureau's brand is "doing just fine."

"There's no shortage of opinions about us out there," he said in response to a CNN reporter's question asking if its reputation has suffered. "I will tell you the opinions that I care the most about are the opinions of the people who actually really know us and know us through our work."

Wray said despite the criticism, the FBI's admission rates remain high and thousands of prospective agents have continued to apply to join the bureau.