The Clinton email report is outBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
FBI director says the bureau's "brand is doing just fine" after months of controversy
Former FBI Director Christopher Wray says he's well aware of the recent criticism surrounding the FBI, but added the bureau's brand is "doing just fine."
"There's no shortage of opinions about us out there," he said in response to a CNN reporter's question asking if its reputation has suffered. "I will tell you the opinions that I care the most about are the opinions of the people who actually really know us and know us through our work."
Wray said despite the criticism, the FBI's admission rates remain high and thousands of prospective agents have continued to apply to join the bureau.
Attacks on our character will not deter us from protecting Americans, FBI organization says
Thomas O’Connor, president of the FBI Agents Association, defended the bureau's agents, saying the Inspector General's report shows the investigation was not biased.
“It shows that agents perform their duties with a focus on complying with the law and the Constitution," he said in a statement. "We support, as always, the bureau reviewing and utilizing its policies and disciplinary processes to help ensure that we remain the world’s premier law enforcement organization."
FBI Director Wray: I take this report "very seriously"
FBI Director Christopher Wray, speaking at a news conference, outlined steps the law enforcement agency will take as result of the findings in the Department of Justice's Inspector General's report.
"I take this report seriously and we accept its findings and recommendations. It's also important to note what the Inspector General did not find," he said.
"This report did not find any evidence of political bias or improper considerations actually impacting the investigation under review."
The report, however, identified "errors of judgment, violations of or disregard for policy, and decisions that, at the very least, in hindsight, were not the best choices," Wray said.
"The OIG's report makes clear we have work to do but let's also be clear on the scope of this report," he said.
Because of that, he said the FBI will enforce these measures:
- All employees will be held accountable for any misconduct.
- Ensure all FBI employees understand "the lessons of this report." Employees will be trained on what went wrong so mistakes aren't repeated.
- Policies, procedures and training will be created to the ensure employees remain objective and avoid "the appearance of personal conflicts and political bias."
Hillary Clinton on Comey's personal email usage: "But my emails"
Hillary Clinton has weighed in on today's news that fired FBI Director James Comey used a personal Gmail account for official government business while FBI director, after leading the investigation into the Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state, as the Justice Department's inspector general said Thursday.
Her comment to all that?
"But my emails."
Loretta Lynch: Report proves I had no political bias in Clinton email investigation
Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch says the Inspector General's report proves her actions surrounding the Clinton email investigation "had no political motivation or bias."
"The report outlines how I, along with the career prosecutors I oversaw at DOJ, did everything we could to handle a sensitive probe in a highly politicized environment in a way that was non-partisan, impartial, and fair," she said in a statement. "I’m also grateful that the report outlines for the American people the in-depth legal analysis and investigative work done by the outstanding team.
Lynch's actions in the Clinton email probe raised some eyebrows after she privately met with former President Bill Clinton for roughly 30 minutes on a tarmac in Arizona.
As time has passed, Lynch has said she regretted the encounter, but she never formally recused herself from the investigation -- instead saying she would accept the recommendations of career Justice Department staff and the FBI.
Trump "swung and missed" if he thought he could use the report to stop Mueller's probe, Schumer says
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a news conference on the Justice Department's Inspector General findings, said “anyone hoping to use this report to undermine” Robert Mueller's investigation “will be disappointed."
He said if the President was planning to use this to take down the investigation, he “swung and missed."
How the IG report handled emoji and emoticons
The Inspector General explained that emojis, emoticons and other formatting symbols were omitted from the report — "unless they affected the meaning of the text message."
For example, in instant messages exchanged between Agent 1 and Agent 5 on page 411, the +o( emoticon appears.
The report explains in a footnote on the same page that this represents the “sick face” emoticon, which in emoji language is this one: 😷.
Here's the excerpt from the report:
After the letter was sent by the FBI to Congress on October 28, Agent 1 sent a series of instant messages to other FBI employees about the reactivation of the Midyear investigation.
Beginning at 1:46 p.m., Agent 1 exchanged the following messages with Agent 5. The sender of each message is identified after the timestamp.
1:46 p.m., Agent 5: “jesus christ... Trump: Glad FBI is fixing ‘horrible mistake’ on clinton emails... for fuck’s sake.”
1:47 p.m., Agent 5: “the fuck’s sake part was me, the rest was Trump.”
1:49 p.m., Agent 1: “Not sure if Trump or the fifth floor is worse...”
1:49 p.m., Agent 5: “I’m so sick of both...”
1:50 p.m., Agent 5: “+o( TRUMP”
1:50 p.m., Agent 5: “+o( Fifth floor”
1:50 p.m., Agent 5: “+o( FBI”
1:50 p.m., Agent 5: “+o( Average American public”
James Comey wanted special counsel for the Clinton email investigation
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Former FBI Director James Comey wanted then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch to appoint a special counsel to oversee the Clinton email investigation, according to the the Justice Department's Inspector General's report.
Comey was also concerned about the appearance of political bias as the Justice Department considered throughout 2016 announcing they would close the investigation without bringing charges. Federal investigators had realized a full year before the 2016 presidential election that they were unlikely to find the evidence for a case, the report said.
In addition, the FBI had collected classified information in early 2016 that alleged Lynch tried to hurt the investigation -- but the allegations weren’t credible, Comey and several other witnesses told the inspector general. (See this May 2017 story for context.)
Comey raised the possibility with several top Justice Department officials, but a special counsel ultimately wasn’t appointed.
Still, Comey’s concerns about the public appearance of Lynch played into his decision to make a public statement about the investigation without clearing what he would say with Lynch.
Andrew McCabe "did what he was supposed to do" on recusal, report says
From CNN's Jenna McLaughlin
The Department of Justice watchdog examined whether former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe “should have recused himself from the Clinton email server and Clinton Foundation investigations” earlier than Nov. 1, 2016 — based on any conflicts of interest he may have had due to his wife’s 2015 state senate campaign in Virginia and campaign donations she received.
The Inspector General concluded that McCabe "was not required to recuse himself" from the Clinton investigations because the possible conflict only became an issue after the press covered it in October, 2016.
FBI ethics officials should have considered "potential significant implications" of McCabe's wife's campaign, the IG found.
The DOJ IG found 3 instances that McCabe participated in matters involving the Clinton Foundation investigation, violating his recusal: Emails about new Wall Street Journal stories, which made him “angry.” McCabe told investigators those conversations involved leaks, not the content of the investigation.