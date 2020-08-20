Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old boy from Concord, New Hampshire, will speak in a primetime convention video tonight about the bond he shares with Joe Biden over stuttering.

“He told me about a book of poems by [William Butler] Yeats he would read out loud to practice,” Harrington says of Biden in a video clip shared with CNN. “He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud, so I did the same thing today.”

Harrington first met Biden at a New Hampshire campaign event in February. After speaking briefly on the ropeline, Biden, who has dealt with a stutter since childhood, invited the young boy backstage to offer advice over their mutual struggle.

“He takes the time to talk to people and kids about what’s going on in their life and try to change it, and I just think it will make a huge impact on this country,” Harrington told CNN today. “He’s someone who doesn’t care about how he talks and someone who’s able to put himself out there and help other people in need.”

See a portion of the video appearing tonight during the DNC:

On the campaign trail this year, Biden often talked about his lifelong struggle, saying “still occasionally, when I find myself really tired,” he finds himself stuttering.

"It has nothing to do with your intelligence quotient. It has nothing to do with your intellectual makeup," Biden said in a CNN townhall. “It’s critically important for them not to judge themselves by their speech, to not let that define them.”

Harrington’s video tonight will be the latest moment in this convention focusing on Biden’s connection with every day Americans as the former vice president attempts to present a character contrast with President Donald Trump.

“He took the time to say I want you to go out back, this isn't easy for us to talk right now and I want to take some time just you and me one-on-one. That's a really kind act,” Harrington’s father Owen told CNN in an interview in February.

And tonight, Harrington hopes his video helps other children grappling with stutters.

He said, “I knew it would help other kids in need of this to feel a bit better about it and be more confident.”

Watch CNN's February interview with Harrington below: