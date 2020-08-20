Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about economic recovery during a campaign event at Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Center on July 21, in New Castle, Delaware. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden does not intend to make President Trump a central figure of his acceptance speech tonight, a senior adviser tells CNN.

Yes, there will be significant criticism of Trump in Biden’s speech on Thursday night in Wilmington. And yes, there will be stern words about the President’s handling of coronavirus and America’s fallen place in the world. But a lot of that freight has been carried by other convention speakers and Biden is crafting a speech that is forward-looking, aspirational and optimistic, an adviser said.

The former vice president sees the moment “as bigger than President Trump,” an adviser said, “an opportunity to make his affirmative case to America.”

For Biden, it is a lifetime of work building to his speech Thursday night. His place in American history is still unfolding, but he is a bridge from the Obama-Biden coalition, where he served alongside the nation’s first Black president to what he hopes will be the Biden-Harris coalition.