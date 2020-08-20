The DNC will host a "virtual after party" to close convention week

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Getty Images, Shutterstock

A trio of Joe Biden's former primary opponents — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Andrew Yang — will tell Democrats about the Joe Biden they got to know on the campaign trail and why they believe he should be president during Thursday’s Democratic National Convention.

Buttigieg's speech, according to an aide, will continue with the message of belonging that anchored the former South Bend mayor's campaign but "tie that to how President Joe Biden will bring people together to overcome our greatest challenges."

Yang, whose upstart presidential campaign was centered on calls for a Universal Basic Income, will both offer a nod to the untraditional base that propelled him during the primary and argue why voters who may have never considered backing Biden or Harris should get behind them, lauding the duo as people who "understand the problems we face" and "want the best for our country," according to a prepared version of the speech.

Booker, as part of a taped conversation with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, will discuss "why he still feels a sense of hope in these difficult and dark times and issue a call to action that this moment demands more from all of us to join together," said a Booker aide.

Biden interviewed 11 women to be his running mate. On Thursday, three of those finalists — Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth — will address the convention on Biden's behalf.

Baldwin, an aide said, "will discuss the choices before voters and what kind of America we want to be, focusing particularly on her own health care story." The Wisconsin senator, a groundbreaker as the first LGBTQ person elected to the Senate in 2012, was vetted in large part because of her legislative bona fides and the fact that she came from a key swing state.

"What kind of country do we want to be," Baldwin will ask, according to prepared remarks provided to CNN. "Where 'We the People' means just certain people or one where 'We The People' means all the people?"

Duckworth, another finalist to be Biden's running mate, will note how the Bidens have deep military ties —most notably through their late son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015 — and argue that Biden "will look out for veterans and military families unlike Donald Trump," an aide said. Duckworth is a US Army veteran who lost both of her legs while serving in Iraq.