The DNC will host a "virtual after party" to close convention week
From CNN's Brian Rokus
After the Democratic National Convention wraps tonight, a virtual “after party” will be hosted by Andy Cohen and feature Diplo.
"The event will be dropping into the homes of A-list celebrities and activists across the country for several segments, and the after party will be headlined by a never-before seen set for a special musical performance by Grammy Award-winning artist, record producer and DJ Diplo, one of the most dynamic forces in music today," organizers said in a news release.
Other big names participating in the event include Alyssa Milano, Aubrey Plaza, Cat and Nicole Ehrlich Cora, Jaime Camil, Jason George, Elena Delle Donne, Keith Powell, Liza Koshy, Neil Casey, Michelle Kwan, and Zooey Deschanel.
The event will be livestreamed across Joe Biden's and the DNC's social media accounts and websites.
1 hr 45 min ago
Here's a preview of some of tonight's big speeches
From CNN's Dan Merica
A trio of Joe Biden's former primary opponents — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Andrew Yang — will tell Democrats about the Joe Biden they got to know on the campaign trail and why they believe he should be president during Thursday’s Democratic National Convention.
Buttigieg's speech, according to an aide, will continue with the message of belonging that anchored the former South Bend mayor's campaign but "tie that to how President Joe Biden will bring people together to overcome our greatest challenges."
Yang, whose upstart presidential campaign was centered on calls for a Universal Basic Income, will both offer a nod to the untraditional base that propelled him during the primary and argue why voters who may have never considered backing Biden or Harris should get behind them, lauding the duo as people who "understand the problems we face" and "want the best for our country," according to a prepared version of the speech.
Booker, as part of a taped conversation with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, will discuss "why he still feels a sense of hope in these difficult and dark times and issue a call to action that this moment demands more from all of us to join together," said a Booker aide.
Biden interviewed 11 women to be his running mate. On Thursday, three of those finalists — Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth — will address the convention on Biden's behalf.
Baldwin, an aide said, "will discuss the choices before voters and what kind of America we want to be, focusing particularly on her own health care story." The Wisconsin senator, a groundbreaker as the first LGBTQ person elected to the Senate in 2012, was vetted in large part because of her legislative bona fides and the fact that she came from a key swing state.
"What kind of country do we want to be," Baldwin will ask, according to prepared remarks provided to CNN. "Where 'We the People' means just certain people or one where 'We The People' means all the people?"
Duckworth, another finalist to be Biden's running mate, will note how the Bidens have deep military ties —most notably through their late son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015 — and argue that Biden "will look out for veterans and military families unlike Donald Trump," an aide said. Duckworth is a US Army veteran who lost both of her legs while serving in Iraq.
1 hr 52 min ago
National security officials from GOP administrations endorse Biden
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
Ahead of Joe Biden formally accepting the Democratic nomination this evening, 73 former national security officials from various Republican administrations and Republican members of Congress have announced they are endorsing Joe Biden.
The group’s members include former NSA and CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden, former deputy Secretary of State and DNI Ambassador John Negroponte, former CIA and FBI Director William Webster and other senior executive branch officials and members of Congress, according to the release.
The group, a new project of Defending Democracy Together, is also planning a six-figure social media campaign in swing states, making the case to swing voters that American national security can’t afford four more years of Donald Trump, the statement says.
Sanders outlines parameters for accepting position in Biden's cabinet
From CNN's Annie Grayer and Gregory Krieg
Sen. Bernie Sanders said he would consider a position in Joe Biden’s cabinet, but it would depend what the position was and how much room he would have to implement policy, he said during an interview with Washington Post Live.
“It depends on a whole lot of factors. Would I give it consideration? I would give it consideration. But there are a lot of factors that would be involved. In other words, what the position was, obviously. And number two, how much latitude I would have in order to implement the policies that I think are important. So, if I was simply a yes guy, no that’s not what I would do” Sanders said.
“But if President Biden were to say Bernie, were to say I want you, this is what you’ve been talking about A, B, C, and D, I want to make you, put you in the government to carry that out, and I’m going to you know let you do what you have to do, that’s another story. I’d give consideration," he said.
In response to whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should have gotten more time to speak at the Democratic National Convention, Sanders said, “I think there is some confusion about that, and I think the reason for the confusion has to do with the DNC and it has to do with the media.”
Sanders then explained how the procedure worked, how he chose Ocasio-Cortez to be one of the two people nominating him, and that it was cleared with the Biden campaign.
“She was accused of not, you know, saying she supported Biden. She was nominating me. She is of course supporting Biden. So I think the confusion there rests with I think what the DNC was saying, and certainly media not understanding what happens at a convention” Sanders added.
In general, Sanders stated that the DNC should have had more progressives speaking at the convention.
“They should’ve had more progressives speaking, giving them speaking spots," he said.
More on this: Sanders spoke during Monday's DNC programming, offering his most forceful argument yet on behalf of former primary rival Biden, beseeching his supporters to back the Democratic nominee in November or risk seeing “all the progress we have made” be thrown into doubt.
1 hr 52 min ago
Boy who bonded with Biden over stutter speaking in primetime convention video
“He told me about a book of poems by [William Butler] Yeats he would read out loud to practice,” Harrington says of Biden in a video clip shared with CNN. “He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud, so I did the same thing today.”
Harrington first met Biden at a New Hampshire campaign event in February. After speaking briefly on the ropeline, Biden, who has dealt with a stutter since childhood, invited the young boy backstage to offer advice over their mutual struggle.
“He takes the time to talk to people and kids about what’s going on in their life and try to change it, and I just think it will make a huge impact on this country,” Harrington told CNN today. “He’s someone who doesn’t care about how he talks and someone who’s able to put himself out there and help other people in need.”
See a portion of the video appearing tonight during the DNC:
On the campaign trail this year, Biden often talked about his lifelong struggle, saying “still occasionally, when I find myself really tired,” he finds himself stuttering.
"It has nothing to do with your intelligence quotient. It has nothing to do with your intellectual makeup," Biden said in a CNN townhall. “It’s critically important for them not to judge themselves by their speech, to not let that define them.”
Harrington’s video tonight will be the latest moment in this convention focusing on Biden’s connection with every day Americans as the former vice president attempts to present a character contrast with President Donald Trump.
“He took the time to say I want you to go out back, this isn't easy for us to talk right now and I want to take some time just you and me one-on-one. That's a really kind act,” Harrington’s father Owen told CNN in an interview in February.
And tonight, Harrington hopes his video helps other children grappling with stutters.
He said, “I knew it would help other kids in need of this to feel a bit better about it and be more confident.”
Watch CNN's February interview with Harrington below:
2 hr 32 min ago
Biden does not intend to make Trump a central figure of his acceptance speech
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
Joe Biden does not intend to make President Trump a central figure of his acceptance speech tonight, a senior adviser tells CNN.
Yes, there will be significant criticism of Trump in Biden’s speech on Thursday night in Wilmington. And yes, there will be stern words about the President’s handling of coronavirus and America’s fallen place in the world. But a lot of that freight has been carried by other convention speakers and Biden is crafting a speech that is forward-looking, aspirational and optimistic, an adviser said.
The former vice president sees the moment “as bigger than President Trump,” an adviser said, “an opportunity to make his affirmative case to America.”
For Biden, it is a lifetime of work building to his speech Thursday night. His place in American history is still unfolding, but he is a bridge from the Obama-Biden coalition, where he served alongside the nation’s first Black president to what he hopes will be the Biden-Harris coalition.
2 hr 38 min ago
Tonight's event will feature a tribute to John Lewis
From CNN's Terence Burlij
In addition to event-closing speech from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the final night of the Democratic National Convention will feature tributes to Biden’s late son Beau and Congressman John Lewis.
Among the speakers Thursday night will be former primary foes of Biden: Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg, as well as women who were reportedly on the short list of potential running mates: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Tammy Baldwin.
Thursday’s theme is “America’s Promise,” and the evening will also feature remarks from Hunter and Ashley Biden, and musical performances from John Legend and Common.
2 hr 54 min ago
Read excerpts from some of tonight's big speeches
The Democratic National Convention has released text excerpts of remarks coming tonight from former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Andrew Yang, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Yang will urge Americans to give Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris a chance.
“I have gotten to know both Joe and Kamala on the trail over the past year —the way you really get to know a person when the cameras are off, the crowds are gone, and it’s just you and them. They understand the problems we face. They are parents and patriots who want the best for our country. And if we give them the chance, they will fight for us and our families every single day.”
Bottoms will galvanize voters to follow in the footsteps of civil rights giants:
“People often think they can't make a difference like our Civil Rights icons, but every person in the movement mattered—those who made the sandwiches, swept the church floors, stuffed the envelopes. They, too, changed America.” “We have cried out for justice, we have gathered in our streets to demand change, and now, we must pass on the gift John Lewis sacrificed to give us, we must register and we must vote.”
Baldwin will tout Biden's and Harris' ability to lead a "nation that builds back":
"We all have stories like this. Stories about a time when the system was rigged against us. When we were counted out, left out, pushed out. Just think of what we’ve heard these past four days.” “That’s the America we will be with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House. A nation that plans. A nation that builds. A nation that builds back.”
Buttigieg will call on Americans vote for the country they want:
“Just over ten years ago, I joined a military where firing me because of who I am wasn’t just possible—it was policy. Now in 2020, it is unlawful in America to fire anyone because of who they are or who they love. The very ring on my finger reflects how this country can change.” “Every American must now decide. Can America be a place where faith is about healing and not exclusion? Can we become a country that lives up to the truth that Black lives matter? Will we handle questions of science and medicine by turning to scientists and doctors? What will we do to make America into a land where no one who works full time can live in poverty?”
2 hr 53 min ago
Missed the third night of the convention? Here are some highlights
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
Kamala Harris introduced herself to the nation Wednesday night, leaning into her place in history and noting that her nomination was "a testament to the dedication of generations before me."
The California senator ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, but much of the nation was introduced to her personal story for the first time on Wednesday. She is the daughter of immigrants — an Indian mother and Jamaican father — and a graduate of a historically Black university.
Former President Barack Obama delivered his speech from Philadelphia, where the Constitution was written, to warn America's democracy was under grave threat. Obama unleashed an unprecedented rebuke of President Donald Trump, who stepped onto the national political scene advancing the racist birther conspiracy theory aimed at undermining Obama's presidency.
"I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care," Obama said. "But he never did."
2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also spoke, warning against November becoming a "woulda, coulda, shoulda" election and reminded people that Biden and Harris could win the popular vote and lose the election, just like she did.
Read seven takeaways from last night's event here.