Biden's speech tonight will be introduced by a video touting his leadership during economic turmoil

The Biden campaign has released a clip of the video that will introduce Joe Biden ahead of his speech this evening when he accepts the Democratic nomination, making his case for a leader who has once already helped lead a nation through economic turmoil.
The video clip was produced by Oscar Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim, according to an official involved in convention planning.
The video begins by showing Biden's personal connection to economic hardship, referencing the time his father told him as a child that he had lost his job, a moment Biden speaks about often on the campaign trail.
"For the first time, Joe saw the heavy burden on a father, and it was a lesson he would never forget," a narrator says as a photo of a young Biden flashes on the screen, followed by a vintage photo of his parents.
"The country was losing tens of thousands of jobs a day," the narrator continues, turning to the 2008 economic crisis, and notes that there were three votes needed to pass the economic rescue package.
"Joe returned to the place where he had been so effective," the voice says as b-roll of Capitol Hill plays. "When the law finally passed, the president tapped his partner to run the program," the narrator says of Biden's implementation of the Economic Recovery Act.
This is Guggenheim's fourth video for the convention — he produced Monday's video that showed Biden's relationship with the Amtrak conductor, the video about Biden's relationship with John McCain, and Wednesday's video on the Violence Against Women Act.
