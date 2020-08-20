Biden's speech tonight will be introduced by a video touting his leadership during economic turmoil

Sen. Chris Coons asks a question to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations to discuss the Trump administration’s FY 2021 budget request for the State Department on July 30 in Washington. Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons and longtime friend to Joe Biden will deliver a testament to the Democratic nominee's faith tonight at the Democratic National Convention.

"On the convention’s final night... you’ll hear something you might not have expected: a deep and personal testament to my friend Joe Biden’s faith," Coons writes in an op-ed for Fox News. "That’s because Joe and I agree that communities of faith are critical to the past, present and future of America.

Biden is a practicing Roman Catholic.

"The Joe I know is someone who believes in the power of prayer and who turns to God for strength in moments of hardship and joy," Coons writes in the op-ed. "I’ve witnessed Joe’s faith in action, and his empathy, prayerfulness, and love have gotten me through some of my toughest moments – including when my own father was in hospice."

Coons, a seminarian, ties issues like civil rights and climate change to core tenants of the Christian faith. He says that for Democrats like himself and Biden, taking care of the planet "isn’t just about rising sea levels and extreme weather, it’s also about protecting and honoring God’s creation."

He adds that fighting for civil rights "isn’t just about political correctness, it’s about loving our neighbor and recognizing that all of us are created equal in the eyes of God."

Biden grew up in a multigenerational Catholic home, where he says he learned the foundational principles of politics. He devotes the very first pages of his memoir, Promises to Keep, to illustrating his Catholic identity, noting that he spent every Sunday at mass where his attendance "was not optional."

Last month, Coons spoke to CNN about Biden's faith.

"This is a man who knows what it means to both be on your knees in prayer and to be shouting with joy in a congregation in South Carolina, that is also desperately yearning for God's grace but is celebrating in a way that's just so open-hearted," he explained.

He said then that he is confident that Biden's message will translate naturally to religious voters.

"I think there's millions of White Catholics and White evangelicals who can look at Joe Biden and say, 'This is a man whose life has been touched by grace, who has been sustained through faith, and who respects me,'" he said. "Yeah, we may not agree on every application of a gospel to doctrine and doctrine to policy, but I know this is a guy who knows the words to hymns, who knows passages from the Bible, who respects other faiths, and for whom the very idea of faith is central to who he is."