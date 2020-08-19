The third night of the Democratic National Convention is tonight, and it will take place from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
The two history-making figures who are linked together by Joe Biden are set to headline Wednesday's lineup. Sen. Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic vice presidential nomination, and former President Barack Obama will make remarks.
Here are some key things to watch for tonight:
- Harris will make it official: Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, is set to be officially nominated as the Democratic vice presidential pick — making her the first Black and South Asian woman to appear on a major political party's ticket and potentially the country's first female vice president.
- Obama to tout his one-time #2: Obama will make the case for his former vice president's election. Obama knows what it takes to be president. And he knows Biden. That is why Democratic organizers view the former president's speech, more than any other on Wednesday night, as key to convincing voters that the former vice president is ready to jump to the top job. Katie Hill, a spokesperson for Obama, said the speech will outline "why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris possess the experience and character to lead us out of the ongoing economic and health care disasters that the current administration has blundered into."
- Other notable speakers: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona and more will be speaking tonight. Actress Kerry Washington will emcee.
- Musical performances: Billie Eilish, Prince Royce and Jennifer Hudson are scheduled to perform.
