Democratic vice presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, speaks during the first press conference with Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 12. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

As she’s set to deliver her acceptance speech as the first woman of color on a major party ticket this evening, Kamala Harris “hopes for people to see themselves in her speech,” a Biden-Harris campaign aide says, as she will talk about not just her own personal story but also the experiences of others.

Harris, a daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, has often spoken about both their experience in America and her own as a biracial woman. She’s often drawn upon the lessons she learned from her mother as well as her time at historically black college Howard University to explain her worldview.

The aide says Harris “will set out a vision for a more inclusive nation in which everyone is welcome and given equal opportunity and protection under the law.”

She will also speak to the need to elect Joe Biden, the aide says, showcasing her running mate as “uniquely the leader for this moment” while “drawing a clear contrast with the failed leadership of Donald Trump.”

During her presidential primary campaign, Harris often repeated the refrain she would “prosecute the case” against Trump and his administration.