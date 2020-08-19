Elizabeth Warren subtly pays tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement

The Sanchez Family. Democratic National Committee

In a section of tonight's programming focused on immigration, Silvia Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant in North Carolina, shared her story alongside daughters Jessica, who is a Dreamer, and Lucy, who is a US citizen.

Speaking in Spanish, Silvia said that she did what any mother would do to "save her daughter's life" after her daughter Jessica was born without a fully developed spinal cord and the doctors in their town told them she would not be able to survive.

Silvia said she took her daughter and "traveled for days" to reach the border and then crossed the river.

"We came to America before I was one years old. She saved my life," Jessica said of her mother.

Silvia said she had no choice but to come to the United States in search of a miracle. She said her family now works hard, contributes to their community and pays taxes in the country.

Jessica echoed her mother's sentiment, saying her home is in the US and she qualifies for DACA, the Obama-era program that shields from the deportation of certain undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children. But, she said President Trump took her ability to apply for the program.

Jessica explained that because she does not have the right ID, she cannot get insurance through the exchange.

"I need health insurance, I deserve it, right?" Jessica said.

Jessica called on Americans to vote for a leader who "will fix the broken immigration system, and commit to keeping families together."

"It breaks our hearts to see children separated from their families at the border. That's wrong, those children need their parents," Silvia said.

"On November 3rd, I will vote for my mother, my sister, and my daughters. I will vote for a future where all of our lives have dignity and respect," Silvia's daughter Lucy said.

"I'm voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants. Who are you going to vote for?" Lucy said in closing.

