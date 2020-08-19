Read excerpts from Hillary Clinton's speech tonight

Former Second Lady Jill Biden and former Vice President Joe Biden stand together after remarks from Jill Biden on Tuesday, August 18, in Wilmington, Delaware. Democratic National Committee

Former second lady Jill Biden closed the night with a speech from a Delaware high school classroom that connected the struggles students and parents face now with her husband's resolve in the face of personal tragedy. She never mentioned President Trump, but her speech offered a clear contrast between Trump and her husband.

Biden officially became the Democratic Party's nominee. The roll call vote on Biden's nomination was taken, and votes were cast in short videos from spots in all 57 states and territories that told stories.

The night opened with a 17-person "keynote" speech, interspersing clips of a diverse set of the party's rising stars into a coherent message.

Tuesday night's most notable Republican presence was Cindy McCain, the widow of 2008 Republican nominee John McCain. Cindy McCain did not endorse Biden explicitly, but her participation in a video that heralded the friendship between the former vice president and Arizona senator spoke volumes.

A security guard who works at The New York Times gave the first nominating speech, after going viral in a video blurting out "I love you" to Biden in an elevator.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who served in Republican President George W. Bush's administration, endorsed Biden, arguing that the country needs to "restore" the values he believes America stands for and that Trump doesn't represent.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and activist Ady Barkan spoke about a country in moral crisis, millions of its citizens going without health care in the midst of a pandemic.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former President Bill Clinton lamented the damage done by Trump, and urged voters to turn back the clock and embrace Biden's basic decency.