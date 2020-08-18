Listen to a portion of this year's keynote address featuring 17 "rising stars" of the Democratic party
From CNN's Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg
There will be no traditional keynote address at this year's Democratic National Convention — instead, the party will look to highlight some of its youngest and most promising members.
This year’s address will feature not one, but 17 of the Democratic Party’s "rising stars from all across the country," according to organizers.
Participants include: Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta from Pennsylvania, State Rep. Victoria Neave from Texas, Mayor Randall Woodfin from Alabama, and more.
According to a news release, they will "offer a diversity of different ideas and perspectives on how to move America forward, but they will all speak to the future we’re building together—a future with Joe Biden at the helm."
The address will take place during Tuesday’s program, under the theme“Leadership Matters.”
Watch an excerpt of their speech:
22 min ago
This year's roll call will look a little different due to Covid-19
From CNN’s Dan Merica
The revamped Democratic convention will alter yet another tradition on Tuesday when the roll call vote to formally nominate Joe Biden will be held with people from all 57 states and territories appearing over video.
Expected participants: The range of Democrats set to nominate Biden runs the gamut from elected officials, including a number of his 2020 opponents, to activists like a fisherman from Alaska, a farmer in Kansas and a bricklayer in Missouri.
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, one of Biden's 2020 challengers, will appear from Indiana, while other primary opponents like Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Minnesota and Sen. Bernie Sanders in Vermont will appear.
The vote will also focus on key issues in the election. Marisol Garcia, a teacher from Arizona, will discuss returning to school during the coronavirus pandemic, while Howard Chou from Colorado will discuss issues facing working parents during the crisis. Fred Guttenberg of Florida, whose daughter was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018, will discuss gun violence. And activist Khizr Khan, whose speech about his son who died in combat during the last convention became a breakout moment in 2016, will appear from Virginia by highlighting the racial violence that killed one person in Charlottesville in 2017.
To honor the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote, Keely Sage, a college student in Tennessee, will appear from the headquarters of the suffragists to discuss the role of women in electing Biden.
How it will work: Both Biden, the top vote getter, and Sanders, who finished in second, will be placed into nomination on Tuesday in what organizers hope will be a unifying moment for the party.
The roll call vote process is traditionally a long affair with each delegation in the convention arena going around and pledging delegates to candidates who ran in their primary or caucus. This process will be sped up — organizers expect it to take 30 minutes.
While the roll call vote will go in alphabetical order, organizers have planned to have Delaware — Biden's home state — pass when their turn comes up and return to the process to be the decisive state for the former vice president. Gov. John Carney and Sen. Tom Carper will appear for Delaware.
Once the roll call vote is finished, Biden will officially be the party's nominee, a designation he will accept on Thursday.
See the full list of participants in the roll call vote here.
37 min ago
Stacey Abrams among rising Democratic Party stars to deliver joint keynote address tonight
From CNN's Sarah Mucha and Dan Merica
Stacey Abrams and 16 other rising stars of the Democratic Party will deliver a joint keynote address during Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention programming, a slot typically reserved for just one speaker.
The elected officials will speak under the evening's theme, "Leadership Matters," offering a "diversity of different ideas" and "perspectives on how to move America forward," according to a news release from the DNC.
Several of the speakers are some of former Vice President Joe Biden's early primary supporters, including Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, South Carolina State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, and Nevada State Sen. Yvanna Cancela.
Reps. Colin Allred of Texas and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who both stumped for Biden in Iowa ahead of the state's caucuses, are also slated to speak.
"Amidst all of the chaos and crises our nation is facing, Democrats are focused on finding new and innovative ways to engage more Americans than ever before — because that's how we'll mobilize the nation to defeat Donald Trump in November," Convention CEO Joe Solmonese said in a statement. "The convention keynote has always been the bellwether for the future of our party and our nation, and when Americans tune in next week they'll find the smart, steady leadership we need to meet this critical moment."
Jill Biden and Bill Clinton are also slated to deliver remarks during Tuesday night's program.