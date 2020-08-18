Colin Powell: "I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States"

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden speaks, flanked by his wife Jill Biden, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 10. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Jill Biden will headline night two of the convention from a location in Delaware that highlights her long time career as a teacher.

Biden will deliver remarks live from Brandywine High School in Wilmington in the classroom where she taught English in the early 1990s, a source familiar with her speech said.

"Teaching is not what I do. It's who I am," Biden tweeted ahead of her Tuesday night speech.

Biden's teaching career has been central to her message this campaign season as she's talked about the need to lift up educators. She holds a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware, which she earned in 2007.

Biden said she hopes to continue teaching if she becomes first lady.

"I would love to. If we get to the White House, I'm going to continue to teach," she said in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday Morning. "I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession."

It would not be the first time Biden would have to balance official duties with her professional work. She taught English at Northern Virginia Community College during the eight years she served as second lady, along with working on initiatives to help military families.

Biden took a leave of absence from teaching this year as she campaigned for her husband.

"He's always supported my career. And this is a critical time for me to support him because, you know, I want change," she told CNN in January. "I want a new president."

"Teaching is not just what Jill does, it's who she is," Joe Biden says in a newly-released clip from a documentary about his wife. "Jill just simply cares."