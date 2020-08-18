Castro criticizes DNC for lack of diversity, saying there should have been more Latino speakers

Former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro speaks during the Democratic Presidential Committee summer meeting on August 23, 2019 in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro reproved the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday, saying he believed they ought to have scheduled a greater number of Latinos to speak in this week's committee meeting from the outset.

"The DNC, I do think, should have put more folks on the platform in the beginning because representation does matter and it does send a strong message about inclusion for the party," Castro said, speaking with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Castro said there were originally just three Latinos scheduled out of 35 primetime speakers, but that the DNC had added more over the weekend after facing criticism, including emcee actress and activist Eva Longoria and Kristin Uquiza, who lost her father to Covid-19. The convention organizers also sparked some criticism for giving Latina Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez only one minute to speak during Tuesday's programming.

Castro said he believed it is important for the party to continue to build bridges into the Latino community, not only for this year's election but for the future.

"Even though we do win, really what we want to do is cement a strong relationship between one of the fastest growing communities in the United States and Democrats," he said. "...If we want to win up and down the ballot for years to come we have to make sure there aren't missteps like only 3 our of 35 speakers."

Castro, however, characterized both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as "fantastic people" with a "strong track record" with the Latino and contrasted the DNC with the RNC saying it's like "night and day."

"Ours is the big tent party," he said.

