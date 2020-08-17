Woman who lost father to Covid-19: "His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump"

Kristin Urquiza poses with a photo of her father who died of Covid-19. Democratic National Committee

Kristin Urquiza gained national attention last month after she wrote an obituary decrying politicians for a "lack of leadership" following her father's death as a result of Covid-19.

Tonight, she shared the story of her father, Mark Urquiza, during a speech delivered before the Democratic National Convention. She also sent a poignant message to President Donald Trump.

"He had faith in Donald Trump. He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said that coronavirus was under control and going to disappear; that it was okay to end social distancing rules before it was safe; and that if you had no underlying health conditions, you’d probably be fine," she said.

Urquiza explained that in late May, after the stay-at-home order was lifted in Arizona, her father went to a karaoke bar with his friends, and a few weeks later, was put on a ventilator. And after "five agonizing days," Urquiza said her father died alone in the ICU with "a nurse holding his hand."

"My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life," she continued.

Urquiza slammed President Trump's coronavirus response.

"The coronavirus has made it clear that there are two Americas: the America that Donald Trump lives in and the America that my father died in. Enough is enough. Donald Trump may not have caused the coronavirus, but his dishonesty and his irresponsible actions made it so much worse," Urquiza said.

"We need a leader who has a national, coordinated, data-driven response to stop this pandemic from claiming more lives and to safely reopen the country. We need a leader who will step in on Day One and do his job, to care," she continued.

"One of the last things that my father said to me was that he felt betrayed by the likes of Donald Trump. And so, when I cast my vote for Joe Biden, I will do it for my dad," Urquiza said.

Watch: