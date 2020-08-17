George Floyd's brother: "It’s up to us to carry on the fight for justice"

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Source: CNN

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said for President Trump to warn of a "rigged election" if he loses the presidential election is "not surprising" and "extremely disturbing."

"He's losing the election right now," Buttigieg told CNN's Jake Tapper ahead of the Democratic National Convention, which kicks off Monday night. "Donald Trump is historically unpopular president. He's losing to Joe Biden. That doesn't mean that he'll automatically lose. We got to do the work. We got to earn this victory. But that's the state of play."

"For him to try to preemptively attack the legitimacy of the election by definition if he loses it on one hand not surprising and something we need to prepare for as a country and on the other hand, extremely disturbing because it strikes at the heart of our system."

More context: President Trump on Monday used some of his starkest language yet in falsely warning of fraudulent election results during remarks in Wisconsin.

"The only way we're going to lose this election is if this election is rigged," President Trump said during a stop in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the second of several battleground events he is using this week to counterprogram the Democrats' virtual convention.

"I've won elections and I've lost elections and losing elections is no fun, but when you do, you stand aside," Buttigieg said. "Because there is something so much more important than your own political success and that's this democracy, this country and listening to the will of voters. That the president of the united States is not committed to that, that's bad news for democracy itself and of course, it's bad news for America."