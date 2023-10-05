Audio
Sen. Feinstein's funeral service

Russia's war in Ukraine

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's funeral service

By Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 3:12 p.m. ET, October 5, 2023
1 min ago

Laphonza Butler sworn in as California's newest senator, filling Feinstein's seat

From CNN's Jack Forrest

Sen. Laphonza Butler is sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol on October 3. 
Sen. Laphonza Butler is sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol on October 3.   Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler made history Tuesday when she was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris as the first out Black lesbian to enter Congress and the only Black woman presently serving in the Senate.

Butler, who was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, becomes only the third Black woman to serve as a US senator. Her appointment allows a Democratic majority in the chamber through early January 2025

Newsom publicly pledged to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein were to vacate her office and told NBC’s “Meet the Press” earlier this month that he would make an “interim appointment” who wouldn’t be any of the candidates who are seeking the seat in next year’s election.

CNN's Clare Foran, Paul LeBlanc, Lauren Fox, Haley Talbot, Manu Raju and Shania Shelton contributed to this report.

14 min ago

Dianne Feinstein, longtime senator from California, will be remembered at San Francisco City Hall today

From CNN's Shania Shelton

Mourners will gather on the front steps of San Francisco City Hall in California Thursday to remember the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein at a funeral service.

The memorial, which will take place at 1 p.m. PT, will be closed to the public, Feinstein's office announced Wednesday, citing "increased security." Feinstein's office did not provide further explanation as to the reason for increased security. 

Feinstein, who died last week at 90, was born in San Francisco and was the first female mayor of the city, a position she held for 10 years. She later served in the US Senate for more than 30 years.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Feinstein's granddaughter Eileen Mariano are expected to speak at Feinstein's memorial, according to the late Democratic senator's office. 

The Senate floor will close Thursday so members can attend the service. 

A live stream link for those unable to attend will be provided. Following the service, the longtime senator will be buried at a private ceremony.

Californians paid their respects to the late senator on Wednesday, as she lied in state at San Francisco City Hall.

A plane from the president's military fleet carrying the body of Feinstein, accompanied by Pelosi, arrived in San Francisco on Saturday evening.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's seat on an interim basis, and she was sworn in on Tuesday.

12 min ago

In photos: Dianne Feinstein lies in state

From CNN Digital’s Photo Team

Californians paid their respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday, as the political titan was lying in state at San Francisco City Hall.

A plane from the president’s military fleet carrying the body of Feinstein, accompanied by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, arrived in San Francisco on Saturday evening.

See photos from the event on Wednesday:

The body of Sen. Dianne Feinstein is placed at City Hall on Wednesday in San Francisco.
The body of Sen. Dianne Feinstein is placed at City Hall on Wednesday in San Francisco. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by her family and Feinstein's, stands over the casket of Sen. Dianne Feinstein as she lies in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday. 
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by her family and Feinstein's, stands over the casket of Sen. Dianne Feinstein as she lies in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.  Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A man signs a condolence book for Feinstein's family at San Francisco's City Hall on Wednesday.
A man signs a condolence book for Feinstein's family at San Francisco's City Hall on Wednesday. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Dianne Feinstein’s granddaughter Eileen Mariano is hugged by her mother Katherine Feinstein as the body of the late senator arrives outside of City Hall.
Dianne Feinstein’s granddaughter Eileen Mariano is hugged by her mother Katherine Feinstein as the body of the late senator arrives outside of City Hall. Jessica Christian/Pool/Reuters

Members of the public wait in line to pay their respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Members of the public wait in line to pay their respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images