Sen. Laphonza Butler is sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol on October 3. Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler made history Tuesday when she was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris as the first out Black lesbian to enter Congress and the only Black woman presently serving in the Senate.

Butler, who was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, becomes only the third Black woman to serve as a US senator. Her appointment allows a Democratic majority in the chamber through early January 2025

Newsom publicly pledged to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein were to vacate her office and told NBC’s “Meet the Press” earlier this month that he would make an “interim appointment” who wouldn’t be any of the candidates who are seeking the seat in next year’s election.

CNN's Clare Foran, Paul LeBlanc, Lauren Fox, Haley Talbot, Manu Raju and Shania Shelton contributed to this report.