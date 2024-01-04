Audio
By Tori B. Powell, Maureen Chowdhury and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 9:22 a.m. ET, January 4, 2024
11 min ago

Trump campaign up with first New Hampshire TV ad attacking Nikki Haley

From CNN's Kristen Holmes, Kate Sullivan and Ebony Davis

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is up with its first TV ad in New Hampshire attacking GOP presidential rival Nikki Haley as the former South Carolina governor sees a rise in polling ahead of the key early voting state’s primary. 

The 30-second spot focused on immigration attempts to tie Haley to President Joe Biden’s policies as the Trump campaign continues to hammer the Biden administration over security at the US-Mexico border and illegal immigration. 

“Record numbers streaming across our border costing taxpayers billions and almost as many Americans killed from fentanyl as killed in World War II,” the narrator in the ad says. 

The campaign homed in on Haley’s opposition to Trump’s travel bans he implemented toward several Muslim-majority countries and African nations when he was president. 

Haley said at a recent GOP debate: “I don't think that you have a straight-up Muslim ban as much as you look at the countries that have terrorist activity that want to hurt Americans. You can ban those people from those countries… It’s not about a religion, it’s about a fact that certain countries are dangerous and are threats to us.”

The narrator in the Trump ad says, "Haley's weakness puts us in grave danger. Trump's strength protects us.”

Haley’s campaign later responded to the Trump campaign ad attacking her.

“Donald Trump must be seeing the same polls we’re seeing and is running scared. This is a two-person race between Nikki and Trump,” Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement to CNN.

A super PAC supporting Trump’s candidacy, MAGA Inc., launched a new television ad campaign in New Hampshire in recent weeks targeting Haley.

Trump has been ratcheting up his anti-immigrant rhetoric on the campaign trail and has made the border a focal point of his political message. The former president recently doubled down on his assertion that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” —comments that earned him significant backlash and comparisons to Adolf Hitler.

1 min ago

Key things to know about CNN's back-to-back town halls tonight with DeSantis and Haley in Iowa

From CNN Staff

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be appearing at CNN town halls tonight in Des Moines, Iowa.
Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will participate in back-to-back live CNN presidential town halls tonight in Iowa.

Both will appear at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, just 11 days before voters head to the polls in Iowa, a critical early state in the primary election calendar that can make or break a campaign’s momentum.

Here are key things to to know about tonight's town halls:

  • The moderators: CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate the town hall with DeSantis at 9 p.m. ET, and CNN anchor Erin Burnett will moderate the town hall with Haley at 10 p.m. ET.
  • The audience: Each candidate will also field questions from an audience of Iowa voters who say they intend to vote in the Iowa Republican caucuses.
  • Trump remains the frontrunner: National and state polling shows that Donald Trump holds a commanding lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, but DeSantis, the governor of Florida, and Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served almost two years as US ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, are battling to be the top alternative to the former president.
  • How to watch: The town hall will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The town halls will also be available On Demand beginning Friday, January 5 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.
  • Upcoming debates: The town hall marks the latest in CNN’s series of Republican presidential town halls for the 2024 cycle. The network previously announced it will host two Republican presidential primary debates later this month in Iowa and New Hampshire. The Iowa debate, on January 10, will be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.
31 min ago

These are the upcoming 2024 presidential primary dates to look out for

From CNN staff

The Republican presidential candidates are all vying to take on President Joe Biden in November 2024. But first, they’re competing in the GOP primaries and caucuses, which begin in January, to emerge as the party’s nominee.

The first event of the Republican primary calendar, the Iowa caucuses, will provide an initial moment of truth for former President Donald Trump’s bid and could help Republicans tired of Trump decide which of his challengers to rally behind.

The new Democratic presidential primary calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and New Hampshire were the first two states to hold nominating contests and moves up South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan. President Joe Biden has argued the new nominating order would better reflect the diversity of the nation and the Democratic Party.

Here's a look at key dates in the primary race coming up in the first few months of the year:

January:

  • January 15: Iowa Republican presidential caucuses
  • January 23: New Hampshire presidential primary election

February:

  • February 3: South Carolina Democratic presidential primary election
  • February 6: Nevada Democratic presidential primary election
  • February 8: Nevada Republican presidential caucuses and Virgin Island Republican presidential caucuses
  • February 24: South Carolina Republican presidential primary election
  • February 27: Michigan Democratic presidential primary election

March:

  • March 2: Idaho Republican caucuses and Missouri Republican caucuses
  • March 3: Washington, DC, Republican presidential primary
  • March 4: North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses
  • March 5: Super Tuesday — states and territories holding elections include Alabama, Alaska Republican presidential primary, American Samoa Democratic presidential caucuses, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa Democratic presidential preference, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah Democratic presidential primary and Republican presidential caucuses, Vermont and Virginia
  • March 12: States holding elections include Georgia, Hawaii Republican presidential caucuses, Mississippi, and Washington
  • March 19: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio presidential primary elections
  • March 23: Louisiana presidential primary election, Missouri Democratic presidential primary election

Access the full 2024 election calendar.