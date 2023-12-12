Audio
1 min ago

Ron DeSantis and wife Casey play cleanup over Iowa caucus remarks

From CNN's Kit Maher

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens as his wife Casey speaks during a campaign event in Panora, Iowa, on August 11.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens as his wife Casey speaks during a campaign event in Panora, Iowa, on August 11. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Casey and Ron DeSantis are seeking to clarify comments the Florida first lady made on Friday that appeared to encourage out-of-state voters to participate in the Iowa caucuses.

“We’re asking all of these moms and grandmoms to come from wherever it might be, North Carolina, South Carolina and to descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus, because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus. So, moms and grandmas are going to be able to come and be a part and let their voice be heard in support of Ron DeSantis,” Casey said, in a side-by-side interview on Fox News with her husband ahead of a “Mamas for DeSantis” event in West Des Moines.

After the Fox News appearance, Casey DeSantis clarified on X that by participating in the Iowa caucuses, she didn’t mean voting.

“While voting in the Iowa caucus is limited to registered voters in Iowa, there is a way for others to participate. I’m calling on mamas and grandmamas from all over the country to come volunteer in support of Ron DeSantis in the Iowa caucus,” she posted with a link for people to register to participate.

Speaking to reporters after the event, the Florida governor denied that his wife was encouraging people to illegally vote in the January 15 caucus, as some Trump-aligned users were suggesting on X.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign said the he had already answered the question in detail.

“We really appreciate Casey and everything she’s doing, as well as Gov. (Kim) Reynolds. They are launching nationwide recruitment for people who are about to come from the Mamas’ movement to volunteer for the caucus,” Ron DeSantis told reporters before taking questions.

“Obviously, you can’t vote in the caucus, but you can help with it. They even let people go and speak on behalf of candidates, and they have all these precincts, so you may have people who really can speak strongly about our leadership that are going to come.”

The Trump campaign seized on the comment, accusing the DeSantis and his wife of embracing voter fraud.

“We demand the Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds clarify what the rules are and that the instructions given by the DeSantises are flagrantly wrong that could further disenfranchise caucus-goers. Even the Republican Party of Iowa had to immediately issue a response to the DeSantises wrong information,” the campaign said in a statement on Saturday. “The Trump campaign strongly condemns their dirty and illegal tactics and implores all Trump supporters to be aware of the DeSantises’ openly stated plot to rig the Caucus through fraud.”

18 min ago

DeSantis has said he will replace Obamacare with a "better plan"

From CNN's Kit Maher

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, if elected president, he would “replace and supersede” the Affordable Care Act with “a better plan,” saying that “Obamacare has not worked.”

“You will have a totally different health care plan,” the Republican presidential candidate said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on December 3, later adding, “This will be replacing Obamacare.”

DeSantis said details of the plan will likely be worked out in the spring and that his campaign would “roll out a big proposal.”

The comments came as former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the GOP presidential race, has renewed his call to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a move that has troubled some Republicans, given his failure to do so in his first term.

At a stop in Sioux City, Iowa, on December 2, DeSantis dismissed Trump’s renewed focus on repealing Obamacare. “Didn’t he promise to do that back in 2016? I don’t think he got that one done,” the Florida governor said.

Some Trump advisers who spoke with CNN conceded that calling for the termination of a law that provides health care coverage to millions of Americans and is largely viewed favorably by the public is a political loser going into 2024. Republicans have tried and failed for years to implement substantial changes to Obamacare, and the party has largely abandoned efforts to campaign on the issue.

The resurrection of the health care battle has given Democrats fresh political ammo, and the Biden campaign quickly seized on Trump’s threats. The campaign held a press call with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, whose state recently became the 40th to expand Medicaid, to respond to Trump’s comments. The campaign also released an ad focused on health care and prescription drug costs, attempting to draw a sharp contrast with Trump.

DeSantis’ comments to “Meet the Press” come after he said on December 1 that he would “transcend Obamacare.”

“That was a big failure, obviously, under the Trump administration. That was a core promise that didn’t happen. … We’re gonna have a comprehensive plan to lower costs, and yes, Obamacare hasn’t done it, so we’ll transcend Obamacare,” DeSantis told Fox Carolina.

35 min ago

The Iowa caucuses are only a few weeks away. Here's why they are a focal point for GOP campaigns

From CNN's Eric Bradner

In this 2016 photo, ballots are counted following the Republican party caucus in precinct 317 at Valley Church in West Des Moines, Iowa.
In this 2016 photo, ballots are counted following the Republican party caucus in precinct 317 at Valley Church in West Des Moines, Iowa. Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Iowa will kick off the 2024 Republican presidential nominating process early next year with its caucuses on January 15.

It’s a tradition that has turned the Hawkeye State into the focal point of many GOP campaigns and positioned its voters to have a crucial role in determining the party’s nominee.

Iowa’s role as the first state in the presidential nominating process dates to the 1970s. In 1972, it was the first state to hold its Democratic caucus — and it moved to the front of the Republican line four years later in 1976.

The lead-up to the Iowa caucuses has historically been seen as a test of campaigns’ organizational strength. And its winner typically leaves Iowa with a jolt of momentum in the national polls as the race then shifts to New Hampshire for the Granite State’s primary (which will be held on January 23).

Iowa is one of the few remaining states to eschew primaries in favor of choosing parties’ nominees in caucuses — election-night gatherings at which voters discuss the candidates and cast their ballots in person.

Caucuses, unlike primaries, are run by political parties, and are held in venues such as fire stations, churches and schools.

In Democratic caucuses in Iowa, caucus goers separate into groups to indicate their candidate preferences and the support of at least 15% of attendees is necessary for the candidate to be considered viable and be awarded delegates. However, in Republican caucuses, attendees cast paper ballots, which are then counted in person. Delegates are awarded based on the results.

As far as the national momentum-building role of the Iowa caucuses, those election night results are conclusive. But the official process continues: Delegates selected on election night in the months ahead attend county, district and state conventions, where they are narrowed and delegates for the national convention are chosen.

The Iowa caucuses are important, but not necessarily decisive. In 2016, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz finished first, narrowly ahead of then-businessman Donald Trump and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Trump would seize the GOP’s nomination in the weeks and months that followed.

Read more about the Iowa caucuses.

51 min ago

Key things to know about GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis

From CNN staff

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Iowa City on October 20.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Iowa City on October 20. Jordan Gale/The New York Times/Redux

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose penchant for cultural clashes led him to declare his state as the place where “woke goes to die,” launched a bid for president in May 2023.

DeSantis has said he is running to “reverse the decline” in America and to offer a new generation of leadership for the country.

A hard-charging leader who has stretched the boundaries of executive power in his state, DeSantis rose to national prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic. He made Florida one of the first states to reopen schools, and took measures to prohibit lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine requirements.

Ahead of announcing his bid to run for president, DeSantis, 45, spent months laying the groundwork to make that case.

He traveled the country extensively, styling himself as a leader in the right’s culture wars and presenting a new vision for a Republican Party that uses elected powers to punish political opponents and force conservative orthodoxy on institutions and businesses.

The Florida governor is now battling former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to be the main alternative to former President Donald Trump, who is the current GOP frontrunner.

Working with his state’s GOP-controlled legislature, DeSantis has stacked up multiple policy victories — including banning abortion after six weeks, eliminating permits to carry a concealed gun in public, enacting a universal school voucher law and targeting access to transgender health care — all of which serve his platform.

DeSantis represented a northeast Florida’s district in the US House from 2013 to 2018 and was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus. He was a vociferous defender of Trump as a congressman, but the two have since traded sharp attacks on each other on the campaign trail.

CNN's Steve Contorno, Kit Maher, Gregory Krieg and David Wright contributed reporting to this post.

51 min ago

DeSantis finished a 99-county tour in Iowa where he started: Far behind Trump in a critical state

From CNN's Steve Contorno and Veronica Stracqualursi

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a rally celebrating his 99th Iowa County held at the Thunderdome on Saturday, December 2, in Newton, Iowa.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a rally celebrating his 99th Iowa County held at the Thunderdome on Saturday, December 2, in Newton, Iowa. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis completed his tour of Iowa’s 99 counties on December 2, a milestone he pursued with dogmatic zeal as his White House aspirations grew closely tied to his performance in the Republican Party’s first presidential nominating contest.

DeSantis marked the occasion with a rally in Jasper County, just east of Des Moines at a venue called the Thunderdome — a fitting host for a candidate in a fight for political survival.

“I don’t think doing the 99 counties is just about the caucus. … The fact that I’m willing to do this, that should show you that I consider myself a servant, not a ruler. And that’s how people that get elected should consider themselves,” he said at the rally.

With the January 15 Iowa caucuses just around the corner, DeSantis remains well behind the party frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, and is running out of time to catch a spark.

Meanwhile, the surging campaign of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has continued to turn its attention to the Hawkeye State, further complicating DeSantis’ path to a victory in a place he is all-in on winning.

Now, DeSantis’ presidential bid hinges on how Iowa Republicans, who have long prized retail campaigning, respond to the early and persistent connections he has made while logging thousands of miles through the state’s cornfields and wind farms.

“I think you have to do that to win Iowa,” DeSantis said on November 30 about visiting the state’s 99 counties. “I think that’s what voters want to see. I think they want to be able to meet you, they want to be able to ask your questions.”

On the road to appearing in every Iowa county — a feat known as “the full Grassley,” named after the state’s well-traveled senior senator, Chuck Grassley — DeSantis has regularly appeared in parts of the state Trump is unlikely to visit.

He has shaken countless hands and answered questions from potential supporters in dozens of small shops, bars, manufacturing plants and similar venues, from the Missouri River to the west and Mississippi River to the east as well as the borders of Minnesota to the north and Missouri to the south.

It’s an undertaking DeSantis first embarked on this summer to stabilize a campaign that was struggling to break out and was dealing with cost overruns caused in part by an overly ambitious national push out of the gate.

Doubling down on Iowa with stops in all corners of the state became a guiding star for the revamped effort behind DeSantis, which also involved moving most of his staff from Tallahassee, Florida, to Des Moines, replacing his campaign manager and adding David Polyansky, a seasoned Iowa operative who previously worked for Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting the Florida governor.

Read more about DeSantis' strategy in Iowa.