Live analysis: CNN's latest Democratic primary poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has fallen significantly in the first CNN/SSRS poll conducted after the first Democratic debate last week.

Biden scored 22% (down from 32% in May). while California Sen. Kamala Harris has jumped into second place at 17% (up from 8%).

The fall of Biden and rise of Harris follows a pivotal debate moment in which Harris forcefully confronted Biden over his opposition in the 1970s and '80s to federally mandated desegregation busing. Harris was widely viewed as coming out better from that exchange.

Rounding out the top three is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who comes in with 15%. This is higher than the 7% she took in CNN's May poll, though the same as she scored in a Monmouth University poll in mid-June.

The only other candidate to hit double digits is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 14%. That's a decline from 18% in our May CNN poll, but equal to what he took in from Monmouth in mid-June.

Amazingly, no other candidate hit even 5% in the over 20 person Democratic primary field. This includes South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who, despite raising nearly $25 million in the second quarter of 2019, received support from only 4% of voters.