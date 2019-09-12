David J. Phillip/AP

Policy disagreements between Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden stretch back more than a decade, to when she was a consumer advocate and Harvard Law School professor and he was the long-time senator representing Delaware.

Warren, back in 2005, was an academic who studied the ability of people to repay loans in times of medical hardship and unexpected job loss. Biden represented Delaware, home to many credit card companies.

A clip from C-Span of Biden (as a senator) squaring off against Warren (as a consumer advocate) shows how much they differed on the issue.

"You're very good, professor," he said at one point, after challenging her about whether credit card companies should be forced to lower rates.

The law, which Biden had come to support after he said it was made more friendly to consumers than previous versions, made it much more difficult for people to declare bankruptcy, according to CNN's reporting at the time. It took away the leeway of bankruptcy judges to sidestep income to debt ratios in deciding repayment plans.

How much more difficult did it become to declare bankruptcy?

In the year after the law was passed, there were more than 2 million individual bankruptcy filings. In the first year the law was in effect, there were less than 600,000, according to historical data maintained by the American Bankruptcy Institute. Filings shot up again to more than a million from 2008 to 2013 during and after the Great Recession. But they've fallen again in recent years; 773,375 people declared bankruptcy in 2018, according to an annual report from Chief Justice John Roberts.

Warren actually cites her research on bankruptcies and the passage of this bill as the issue that turned her from conservative to liberal. It set her on the path to leaving academia and entering politics. This year, Warren is again talking about bankruptcies. She wants to cut down on private equity loading companies up with debt and then using bankruptcy as way to cut it loose. It's part of a larger plan she has to rein in Wall Street.

But this issue also shows how the party has changed even over the past ten years. More difficult to imagine a Democrat voting for such a bill today and it's that kind of party change that Biden continues to reckon with.

It's also a good reminder that Warren came to politics relatively recently and had a singular issue on which she lobbied for years.