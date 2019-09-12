Democratic candidates debate in Houston
ABC moderator, in Spanish, tells audience: "This is our country, too"
ABC's moderator Jorge Ramos kicked off the debate tonight by sharing a message in Spanish for the Latino audience.
After speaking briefly in Spanish, he explained that he had told Latinos:
"Despite the fact that we are experiencing difficult times, this is our country, too."
The Univision anchor has had a contentious relationship with President Trump. Ramos, the best-known Spanish-language news anchor in the United States, has said in the past that he has been spurned in his numerous attempts to interview Trump.
Here are the rules for tonight's debate
The top ten Democratic candidates will have to abide by a set of rules for tonight's debate, which will air on ABC.
According to ABC, here are tonight's rules:
"Each candidate will have one minute and 15 seconds to directly respond to questions from moderators and 45 seconds to respond to follow-up questions and rebuttals," which is 15 seconds longer than the season's first two debates. "Candidates will give opening statements, but no closing statements."
Also, in case you're wondering, here's what it takes to put on a debate:
- 115,000 pounds "of scenery and lighting" were transported to Texas Southern University for the debate hall and media filing center, ABC said.
- It took 15,000 hours of man power to set up the stage.
- There will 30 cameras throughout the hall.
- There will be 3,500 guests in the audience.
- And there were 1,000 media credential requests.
The third Democratic debate just started
The candidates just took the stage in Houston, Texas, for tonight's 2020 Democratic debate. It's the third debate of this primary season.
Here's who is on stage tonight:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Businessman Andrew Yang
Amy Klobuchar wants you to know she's "ready to go"
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar just tweeted a photograph of her family on stage prior to tonight’s debate in Houston.
She tweeted “Ready to go,” along with the photo.
See it:
Biden has been studying Warren's proposals
In preparing for tonight's debate, Joe Biden had one new subject area to study: Elizabeth Warren's plans.
The former vice president spent considering time reading up on Warren's proposals in recent days — not all of them, but a handful of core plans that he believes will come up tonight in Houston, his advisers said.
What we're watching: It remains an open question how aggressively Biden will go after Warren, but aides said he does plan to raise questions about how expensive and how realistic some of her proposals are — if he's asked by moderators.
Why Pete Buttigieg doesn't need to force a moment in the debate
Austin Mayor Steve Adler, a Pete Buttigieg surrogate in Houston, said he does not expect the South Bend mayor to “yell” and get confrontational tonight, “because that’s not Pete.”
But Adler, who introduced Buttigieg at his formal presidential announcement earlier this year, also said the campaign’s fundraising has allowed Buttigieg to take a less frantic, more mellow approach to the debates.
“I think the moments that the candidates get when they have that moment is what you're looking at in the polls that that does not last. So I don't think that that's a long term strategy,” Adler said.
He added: “The amount of contributions (Buttigieg) has gotten has given him the ability to make it all the way through Iowa. He doesn't have to have a flash moment to drive fundraising in order to still be in the race in two weeks.”
Trump says he'll watch the debate after he returns from Baltimore
President Trump said that he was looking forward to watching tonight’s Democratic debate when he returns from Baltimore. He's there tonight to address the House GOP retreat.
"It’s too bad I’m gonna miss it. I’m gonna have to have it somehow taped," he said.
Trump added that he looked forward to going home tonight to watch the debate as a “rerun.”
Asked if there were any Democrats on the stage tonight he respects, Trump told reporters, “I respect all of them. I respect every one. Let me tell you, it takes a lot of courage to run for office. I respect all of them. See that, I’m getting to be much better as a politician.”
Trump did not comment on the nicknames and verbal jabs he has made about most of the democratic candidates.
He also spoke about the top three front runners — naming Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — saying that he believes there are going to “take it to the end.”
“They’re so far in the lead the three... And if you remember, my Republican primaries. I went to the lead at the very beginning and stayed there," Trump said.
He added that he thinks Biden will be the nominee, saying that if the former vice president doesn’t make a “really major mistake” he “should be able to make it.”
Meanwhile, Andrew Yang and Sen. Ted Cruz are challenging each other to a game of basketball
Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz challenged each other ahead of tonight's debate to a basketball match.
It all started when Cruz took a dig at Yang's polling numbers.
Yang countered Cruz with a poll from The Hill that asked voters "Who would be the Democratic party's 2020 presidential nominee?" It showed Yang at 5%.
"Ted I would be delighted to beat you in basketball," Yang tweeted.
Cruz accepted the challenge, telling Yang to "bring it."
"Bring it. 4 on 4, you plus three of your paid staffers vs me and three of my paid staffers (no outside ringers). Say, this Friday afternoon in Houston? The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice? Game?" the Texas senator tweeted.
The two politicians went back-and-forth from there. It's unclear if the two will actually hold a match.
Biden will argue "it’s not just about plans; it’s about getting things done for people"
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to argue on the debate stage tonight in Houston that “it’s not just about plans; it’s about getting things done for people,” a senior Biden campaign aide told reporters in a pre-debate briefing this afternoon.
Three Biden aides repeatedly identified health care as an issue on which they expect to see him make that point, as he argues for a more moderate approach that would build on Obamacare while his chief progressive foes, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, make their cases for Medicare for All.
Biden will emphasize “the difference between talking about change and getting it done,” the aide said.
“You’re going to hear him reject the premise that the ideas he is putting forward is incremental. We believe there is a false dichotomy in this race … between candidates who are supposedly the liberal revolutionaries and those who are about incremental change," the aide said.
On health care, the aide said, debate viewers can expect to hear Biden “make a case that it is the fastest way, the most efficient way, to get help to families who need it.”
He will also cast his campaign as focused on building on former President Barack Obama’s record, and Warren and Sanders as attacking it, the aides said.
“The best way to help the most people is to build on the success of those eight years. You’ll certainly hear him make that case tonight,” the first senior Biden campaign aide said.
It comes after Biden’s campaign released a video championing Obama’s record and committing to build on it.