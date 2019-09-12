Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

ABC's moderator Jorge Ramos kicked off the debate tonight by sharing a message in Spanish for the Latino audience.

After speaking briefly in Spanish, he explained that he had told Latinos:

"Despite the fact that we are experiencing difficult times, this is our country, too."

The Univision anchor has had a contentious relationship with President Trump. Ramos, the best-known Spanish-language news anchor in the United States, has said in the past that he has been spurned in his numerous attempts to interview Trump.