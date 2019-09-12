The first questions of tonight's debate have focused on health care policies, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders brought up his Medicare for All proposal.

Medicare for All

Here's what you need to know about the plan: This proposal would radically change the way Americans are covered, shifting control to the federal government and essentially eliminating the private insurance industry.

Under Sanders’ plan, Americans would be enrolled in a national health insurance program, also known as a “single-payer” system, which many other developed countries have. The federal government would run the program, and it – and taxpayers – would pay the bills.

Medically necessary services would be covered and there would be no premiums, deductibles or co-pays. It would expand the current Medicare benefit package to include vision, dental, hearing and long-term care at home or in the community. Nursing home and other institutional services would be covered under Medicaid.

What about private insurers? They aren't banned, but they can't sell policies that cover benefits provided by the federal plan. That leaves them with a very niche market -- covering elective services, such as cosmetic surgery.