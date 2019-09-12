Democratic candidates debate in Houston
What you need to know about Medicare for All
The first questions of tonight's debate have focused on health care policies, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders brought up his Medicare for All proposal.
Medicare for All
Here's what you need to know about the plan: This proposal would radically change the way Americans are covered, shifting control to the federal government and essentially eliminating the private insurance industry.
Under Sanders’ plan, Americans would be enrolled in a national health insurance program, also known as a “single-payer” system, which many other developed countries have. The federal government would run the program, and it – and taxpayers – would pay the bills.
Medically necessary services would be covered and there would be no premiums, deductibles or co-pays. It would expand the current Medicare benefit package to include vision, dental, hearing and long-term care at home or in the community. Nursing home and other institutional services would be covered under Medicaid.
What about private insurers? They aren't banned, but they can't sell policies that cover benefits provided by the federal plan. That leaves them with a very niche market -- covering elective services, such as cosmetic surgery.
How each candidate opened the debate tonight
Each 2020 candidate on stage tonight gave a brief opening statement. Here are the highlights:
- Julián Castro: "There will be life after Donald Trump."
- Amy Klobuchar: "I don't want to be the president for half of America. I want to be the president for all of America."
- Beto O'Rourke: "We have to see clearly, we have to speak honestly, and we have to act decisively."
- Cory Booker: "The differences amongst us Democrats on the stage are not as great as the urgency for us to unite as a party."
- Andrew Yang: "We have to get our country working for us again, instead of the other way around."
- Pete Buttigieg: "The American people are divided and doubtful at the very moment we need to rise to some of the greatest challenges we've ever seen."
- Kamala Harris: "President Trump .... what you don't get is that the American people are so much better than this."
- Bernie Sanders: "It goes without saying that we must — and will — defeat Trump, the most dangerous president in the history of this country."
- Elizabeth Warren: "I know what's broken. I know how to fix it. And I'm going to lead the fight to get it done."
- Joe Biden: "This is the United States of America. There's never been a single, solitary time where we set our mind to something and not be able to do it."
Yang says he'll give 10 more people $1,000 a month for a year
Presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced in his opening statement at Thursday’s debate that his campaign will raffle off 10 “Freedom Dividends,” making his signature policy proposal to give each person older than 18 years old $1,000 a month central to his third debate appearance.
Yang is personally financing the Freedom Dividends that his campaign is giving out during the campaign as a way to illustrate how a Universal Basic Income can impact daily lives. Yang’s campaign -- to date -- has given freedom dividends to one person in Iowa, Florida and New Hampshire.
Yang’s campaign, in announcing the plan, said that they ensured the giveaway is “fully complaint with all FEC regulations,” despite some experts raising questions about whether a campaign can give money back to their supporters.
Yang said during the debate that it was “unprecedented” to announce such a giveaway to “someone watching this at home right now.”
After Yang finished, the camera cut to South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
“It’s original,” Buttigieg said with a smirk. “I’ll give you that.”
Yang campaign manager Zach Graumann said the campaign is “excited to work together with our supporters to help create more stories about what the Freedom Dividend means for American families. It will enable and empower citizens to pay their bills, switch jobs, take care of loved ones, and plan for the future.”
ABC moderator, in Spanish, tells audience: "This is our country, too"
ABC's moderator Jorge Ramos kicked off the debate tonight by sharing a message in Spanish for the Latino audience.
After speaking briefly in Spanish, he explained that he had told Latinos:
"Despite the fact that we are experiencing difficult times, this is our country, too."
The Univision anchor has had a contentious relationship with President Trump. Ramos, the best-known Spanish-language news anchor in the United States, has said in the past that he has been spurned in his numerous attempts to interview Trump.
Here are the rules for tonight's debate
The top ten Democratic candidates will have to abide by a set of rules for tonight's debate, which will air on ABC.
According to ABC, here are tonight's rules:
"Each candidate will have one minute and 15 seconds to directly respond to questions from moderators and 45 seconds to respond to follow-up questions and rebuttals," which is 15 seconds longer than the season's first two debates. "Candidates will give opening statements, but no closing statements."
Also, in case you're wondering, here's what it takes to put on a debate:
- 115,000 pounds "of scenery and lighting" were transported to Texas Southern University for the debate hall and media filing center, ABC said.
- It took 15,000 hours of man power to set up the stage.
- There will 30 cameras throughout the hall.
- There will be 3,500 guests in the audience.
- And there were 1,000 media credential requests.
The third Democratic debate just started
The candidates just took the stage in Houston, Texas, for tonight's 2020 Democratic debate. It's the third debate of this primary season.
Here's who is on stage tonight:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Businessman Andrew Yang
Amy Klobuchar wants you to know she's "ready to go"
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar just tweeted a photograph of her family on stage prior to tonight’s debate in Houston.
She tweeted “Ready to go,” along with the photo.
See it:
Biden has been studying Warren's proposals
In preparing for tonight's debate, Joe Biden had one new subject area to study: Elizabeth Warren's plans.
The former vice president spent considering time reading up on Warren's proposals in recent days — not all of them, but a handful of core plans that he believes will come up tonight in Houston, his advisers said.
What we're watching: It remains an open question how aggressively Biden will go after Warren, but aides said he does plan to raise questions about how expensive and how realistic some of her proposals are — if he's asked by moderators.
Why Pete Buttigieg doesn't need to force a moment in the debate
Austin Mayor Steve Adler, a Pete Buttigieg surrogate in Houston, said he does not expect the South Bend mayor to “yell” and get confrontational tonight, “because that’s not Pete.”
But Adler, who introduced Buttigieg at his formal presidential announcement earlier this year, also said the campaign’s fundraising has allowed Buttigieg to take a less frantic, more mellow approach to the debates.
“I think the moments that the candidates get when they have that moment is what you're looking at in the polls that that does not last. So I don't think that that's a long term strategy,” Adler said.
He added: “The amount of contributions (Buttigieg) has gotten has given him the ability to make it all the way through Iowa. He doesn't have to have a flash moment to drive fundraising in order to still be in the race in two weeks.”