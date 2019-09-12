SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump said that he was looking forward to watching tonight’s Democratic debate when he returns from Baltimore. He's there tonight to address the House GOP retreat.

"It’s too bad I’m gonna miss it. I’m gonna have to have it somehow taped," he said.

Trump added that he looked forward to going home tonight to watch the debate as a “rerun.”

Asked if there were any Democrats on the stage tonight he respects, Trump told reporters, “I respect all of them. I respect every one. Let me tell you, it takes a lot of courage to run for office. I respect all of them. See that, I’m getting to be much better as a politician.”

Trump did not comment on the nicknames and verbal jabs he has made about most of the democratic candidates.

He also spoke about the top three front runners — naming Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — saying that he believes there are going to “take it to the end.”

“They’re so far in the lead the three... And if you remember, my Republican primaries. I went to the lead at the very beginning and stayed there," Trump said.

He added that he thinks Biden will be the nominee, saying that if the former vice president doesn’t make a “really major mistake” he “should be able to make it.”