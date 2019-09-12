Candidates were told to clean up their language on stage tonight

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks during the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention at the SNHU Arena on Sept. 7, 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

In an email to campaigns obtained by CNN, officials from the Democratic National Committee and ABC News — the host network of the debate — warned candidates to refrain from swearing on the debate stage so as not to run afoul of Federal Communications Commission indecency rules.

"We will not be broadcasting on any delay, so there will be no opportunity to edit out foul language," the note read. "Candidates should therefore avoid cursing or expletives in accordance with federal law and FCC guidelines."

A source told CNN this is the first such warning the campaigns have received. The previous Democratic debates of this cycle were hosted by cable networks MSNBC and CNN, which aren't subject to FCC rules.

Some background: The warning comes as several Democratic presidential candidates have taken to using expletives on the campaign trail — most notably former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, for whom the F-bomb was also a hallmark of his Senate campaign in Texas.