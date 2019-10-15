Democratic candidates debate in Ohio
Tonight could be the last debate for these 4 candidates
Tonight's CNN/The New York Times debate stage will feature a record 12 candidates. It could be the last debate appearance for up to 33% of them.
These four are all in deep danger of not making November's debate:
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
Here's why: Fundraising and polling qualification thresholds have been bumped up once again for November's debate. Jumping those hurdles could be difficult for those four candidates in November.
The Democratic National Committee is requiring candidates to garner at least 5% in at least two DNC-sanctioned early voting state — that's Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — primary polls or 3% in at least four DNC-sanctioned national or early state primary polls.
Candidates can use polls released between September 13 and November 13 to make the cut.
Watch the Ohio debate stage built in 40 seconds
Twelve Democratic candidates will take the stage at tonight's presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio. The event is co-hosted by CNN and The New York Times.
Ever wonder what it takes to put together a debate?
Watch the video below to see the debate stage built from the ground up:
This is how the candidates qualified for this debate
To receive an invitation to this debate, candidates needed to...
- Secure at least 2% in four separate Democratic National Committee-approved polls
- Receive contributions from at least 130,000 unique donors, including at least 400 donors from 20 different states
The requirements will be higher for the next one: For the November debate, the polling and contribution thresholds will be raised to require candidates to achieve 3% in four DNC-approved polls, and the number of unique donors needed increases to 165,000 people.
The November criteria is likely to shrink the number of candidates eligible to participate in DNC-sanctioned debates after October — placing Democrats who fail to reach the new thresholds in political jeopardy.
12 Democrats will be on stage tonight
The Democratic National Committee's fourth sanctioned primary debate is tonight. It starts at 8 p.m. ET from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, a northeast suburb of the state capital, Columbus.
In all, 12 Democratic hopefuls will appear on the same stage for the debate:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Businessman Tom Steyer
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Businessman Andrew Yang
Here's the order they'll stand in: