Tonight's CNN/The New York Times debate stage will feature a record 12 candidates. It could be the last debate appearance for up to 33% of them.

These four are all in deep danger of not making November's debate:

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Here's why: Fundraising and polling qualification thresholds have been bumped up once again for November's debate. Jumping those hurdles could be difficult for those four candidates in November.

The Democratic National Committee is requiring candidates to garner at least 5% in at least two DNC-sanctioned early voting state — that's Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — primary polls or 3% in at least four DNC-sanctioned national or early state primary polls.

Candidates can use polls released between September 13 and November 13 to make the cut.

Read more about the latest polls here.