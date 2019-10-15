Upcoming
Democratic candidates debate in Ohio
12 Democrats will be on stage tonight
The Democratic National Committee's fourth sanctioned primary debate is tonight. It starts at 8 p.m. ET from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, a northeast suburb of the state capital, Columbus.
In all, 12 Democratic hopefuls will appear on the same stage for the debate:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Businessman Tom Steyer
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Businessman Andrew Yang
Here's the order they'll stand in: