By Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 6:15 p.m. ET, October 15, 2019
12 Democrats will be on stage tonight

The Democratic National Committee's fourth sanctioned primary debate is tonight. It starts at 8 p.m. ET from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, a northeast suburb of the state capital, Columbus.

In all, 12 Democratic hopefuls will appear on the same stage for the debate:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
  • South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
  • Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
  • California Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Businessman Tom Steyer
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • Businessman Andrew Yang

Here's the order they'll stand in: