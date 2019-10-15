The Democratic National Committee's fourth sanctioned primary debate is tonight. It starts at 8 p.m. ET from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, a northeast suburb of the state capital, Columbus.

In all, 12 Democratic hopefuls will appear on the same stage for the debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Businessman Tom Steyer

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Businessman Andrew Yang

Here's the order they'll stand in: