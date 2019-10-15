Democratic candidates debate in Ohio
Gabbard: "Trump has the blood of the Kurds on his hand"
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, has said that US troops should leave Syria — but said she doesn't agree with how President Trump is now withdrawing troops.
She was just asked what she would have done differently. Here's how she answered:
"The slaughter of the Kurds being done by Turkey is yet another negative consequence of the regime-change war that we've been waging in Syria. Donald Trump has the blood of the Kurds on his hand — but so do many of the politicians in our country from both parties who have supported this ongoing regime-change war in Syria that started in 2011, along with many in the mainstream media, who have been championing and cheerleading this regime-change war. "
Klobuchar, under threat of not making November debate, goes on the attack
Sen. Amy Klobuchar learned from her first three debates.
After delivering three muted debate performances in the last four months, Klobuchar used two of her first three questions to directly take on Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the candidate who has surged most in the Democratic primary.
There is a reason for this urgency: Klobuchar, after qualifying for the first four debates, is on the verge of not qualifying for the fifth Democratic debate in November. While Klobuchar has the required number of donors, she has yet to reach the polling threshold, something that her team believes she can boost with a well-reviewed debate.
“I want to give a reality check to Elizabeth because no one on this stage wants to protect billionaires,” Klobuchar said after Warren accused people on stage of wanting to protect billionaires. “Not even the billionaire wants to protect billionaires,” she added, referring to businessman Tom Steyer.
“We just have different approaches,” Klobuchar added. “Your idea is not the only idea. And when I look at this, I think about Donald Trump.”
Warren responded: “I understand that this is hard, but I think as Democrats, we are going to succeed when we dream big and fight hard, not when we dream small and quit before we get started.”
That did not go over well with Klobuchar.
“I think simply because you have different ideas doesn’t mean you’re fighting for regular people,” she replied. “I wouldn’t even be up on this stage if it wasn’t for unions and the dignity of work.”
This wasn’t the first time Klobuchar went after Warren. Earlier during the debate the Minnesota senator accused her of not being “honest” about how she will pay for her health care plan, which she also called a “pipe dream.”
Here's who has talked the most so far
We're an hour into tonight's Democratic debate, and so far Sen. Elizabeth Warren has had the most speaking time.
Here's the full rundown of how much everyone has spoken before the first commercial break:
Warren: "I don't have a beef with billionaires"
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said while she is hard on billionaires, she doesn't dislike them.
But she said she does want them to pay their fair share.
"Look, I don't have a beef with billionaires," she said.
Warren argued that because billionaires have "made a fortune in America," they should be able pitch in two cents "so every other kid in America has a chance to make it."
Yang talks about his autistic son on stage
Businessman Andrew Yang, in an effort to tout his trademark $1,000-a-month universal basic income policy proposal, invoked his two sons, including one who is autistic.
Yang argued that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “vision of the economy of the 21st century is not a vision that most Americans would embrace” and didn’t take into account a family like his, including families raising children with disabilities.
“We have a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month. It recognizes the work in our families and communities,” Yang said. “It helps all Americans.”
He added: “When we put the money into our hands, we can build a trickle-up economy from our people, our families and our communities up. It will enable us to do the work that we want to do. This is the sort of vision in response to the fourth industrial revolution that we have to embrace.”
Harris gets applause after pointing out the need to talk about women's access to reproductive health care
Sen. Kamala Harris said the candidates at the debate have barely brought up the issue of women's access to reproductive health care.
"This is the sixth debate we have had in this presidential cycle. Not one word with all of these discussions about health care, on women's access to reproductive health care. It's outrageous," Harris said.
"People need to keep their hands off of women's bodies and let women make the decisions about their own lives," she added
Some background: Several states have taken steps recently to pass anti-abortion bills, while other states controlled by Democrats have moved to add abortion protections. (Read more about this here.)
Warren won't say if taxes will go up for the middle class under Medicare for All
Sen. Elizabeth Warren refused to say if taxes would go up for the middle class in order to pay for Medicare for All.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, said it was "appropriate" to acknowledge tax increases.
"I do think it is appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up: They're gonna up significantly for the wealthy and for virtually everybody. The tax increase will be substantially less — substantially less — than what they were paying for premiums and out-of-pocket expenses," Sanders said.
Warren, who also supports a Medicare for All heath care plan, was asked to acknowledge Sanders' comments about taxes.
"My view on this and what I have committed to is costs will go down for hard-working middle-class families," Warren said.
That's when Sen. Amy Klobuchar chimed in.
"At least Bernie's being honest here and saying how he's going to pay this," she said. "I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we will send the invoice."
Some context: At the first Democratic debate in Miami earlier this year, Sanders said that the middle class will pay more taxes but will save more through universal health care and free college under his administration.
Klobuchar: "The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done"
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar didn’t waste any time to go after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday, using her answer on health care to raise questions about the Warren-backed "Medicare for All" single-payer health care plan.
“I appreciate Elizabeth’s work,” Klobuchar said before delivering her most direct line of any Democratic debate so far: “The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done.”
Klobuchar’s key issue with Medicare for All, a sweeping health care plan that would remake the entire health care system with an entirely government backed system, is that she doesn’t believe it can get done.
But Klobuchar also raised questions about Warren's unwillingness to answer a yes-or-no questions about whether Medicare for All will raise taxes on the middle class, something Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has said would happen.
“At least Bernie is being honest here,” Klobuchar said. “We owe it to the American people to tell them where we will send the invoice.”
Warren responded to her Minnesota colleague by saying, “The problem we have got right now is the overall cost of health care. You can try to spin this any way you want. I have spent my life on working on how America’s middle class has been hollowed out and how we fight back.”
Here's what you need to know about automation and the workforce
There will be less work in manufacturing, less work in call centers, less work driving trucks, and more work in health care and home care and construction.
MIT Technology Review tried to track all the different reports on the effect that automation will have on the workforce. There are a lot of them. And they suggest anywhere from moderate displacement to a total workforce overhaul with varying degrees of alarm.
One of the reports, by the McKinsey Global Institute, includes a review of how susceptible to automation different jobs might be and finds that hundreds of millions of people worldwide will have to find new jobs or learn new skills. Learning new skills can be more difficult than it sounds, as CNN has found at car plants, such as the one that closed in Lordstown, Ohio.