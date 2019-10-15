Gabbard: "Trump has the blood of the Kurds on his hand"

Gabriella Demczuk for CNN

Sen. Amy Klobuchar learned from her first three debates.

After delivering three muted debate performances in the last four months, Klobuchar used two of her first three questions to directly take on Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the candidate who has surged most in the Democratic primary.

There is a reason for this urgency: Klobuchar, after qualifying for the first four debates, is on the verge of not qualifying for the fifth Democratic debate in November. While Klobuchar has the required number of donors, she has yet to reach the polling threshold, something that her team believes she can boost with a well-reviewed debate.

“I want to give a reality check to Elizabeth because no one on this stage wants to protect billionaires,” Klobuchar said after Warren accused people on stage of wanting to protect billionaires. “Not even the billionaire wants to protect billionaires,” she added, referring to businessman Tom Steyer.

“We just have different approaches,” Klobuchar added. “Your idea is not the only idea. And when I look at this, I think about Donald Trump.”

Warren responded: “I understand that this is hard, but I think as Democrats, we are going to succeed when we dream big and fight hard, not when we dream small and quit before we get started.”

That did not go over well with Klobuchar.

“I think simply because you have different ideas doesn’t mean you’re fighting for regular people,” she replied. “I wouldn’t even be up on this stage if it wasn’t for unions and the dignity of work.”

This wasn’t the first time Klobuchar went after Warren. Earlier during the debate the Minnesota senator accused her of not being “honest” about how she will pay for her health care plan, which she also called a “pipe dream.”

