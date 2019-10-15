Warren won't say if taxes will go up for the middle class under Medicare for All

Edward M. PioRoda/CNN

Sen. Elizabeth Warren refused to say if taxes would go up for the middle class in order to pay for Medicare for All.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, said it was "appropriate" to acknowledge tax increases.

"I do think it is appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up: They're gonna up significantly for the wealthy and for virtually everybody. The tax increase will be substantially less — substantially less — than what they were paying for premiums and out-of-pocket expenses," Sanders said.

Warren, who also supports a Medicare for All heath care plan, was asked to acknowledge Sanders' comments about taxes.

"My view on this and what I have committed to is costs will go down for hard-working middle-class families," Warren said.

That's when Sen. Amy Klobuchar chimed in.

"At least Bernie's being honest here and saying how he's going to pay this," she said. "I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we will send the invoice."

Some context: At the first Democratic debate in Miami earlier this year, Sanders said that the middle class will pay more taxes but will save more through universal health care and free college under his administration.

