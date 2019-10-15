Democratic candidates debate in Ohio
Warren won't say if taxes will go up for the middle class under Medicare for All
Sen. Elizabeth Warren refused to say if taxes would go up for the middle class in order to pay for Medicare for All.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, said it was "appropriate" to acknowledge tax increases.
"I do think it is appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up: They're gonna up significantly for the wealthy and for virtually everybody. The tax increase will be substantially less — substantially less — than what they were paying for premiums and out-of-pocket expenses," Sanders said.
Warren, who also supports a Medicare for All heath care plan, was asked to acknowledge Sanders' comments about taxes.
"My view on this and what I have committed to is costs will go down for hard-working middle-class families," Warren said.
That's when Sen. Amy Klobuchar chimed in.
"At least Bernie's being honest here and saying how he's going to pay this," she said. "I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we will send the invoice."
Some context: At the first Democratic debate in Miami earlier this year, Sanders said that the middle class will pay more taxes but will save more through universal health care and free college under his administration.
Watch here:
Klobuchar: "The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done"
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar didn’t waste any time to go after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday, using her answer on health care to raise questions about the Warren-backed "Medicare for All" single-payer health care plan.
“I appreciate Elizabeth’s work,” Klobuchar said before delivering her most direct line of any Democratic debate so far: “The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done.”
Klobuchar’s key issue with Medicare for All, a sweeping health care plan that would remake the entire health care system with an entirely government backed system, is that she doesn’t believe it can get done.
But Klobuchar also raised questions about Warren's unwillingness to answer a yes-or-no questions about whether Medicare for All will raise taxes on the middle class, something Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has said would happen.
“At least Bernie is being honest here,” Klobuchar said. “We owe it to the American people to tell them where we will send the invoice.”
Warren responded to her Minnesota colleague by saying, “The problem we have got right now is the overall cost of health care. You can try to spin this any way you want. I have spent my life on working on how America’s middle class has been hollowed out and how we fight back.”
Here's what you need to know about automation and the workforce
There will be less work in manufacturing, less work in call centers, less work driving trucks, and more work in health care and home care and construction.
MIT Technology Review tried to track all the different reports on the effect that automation will have on the workforce. There are a lot of them. And they suggest anywhere from moderate displacement to a total workforce overhaul with varying degrees of alarm.
One of the reports, by the McKinsey Global Institute, includes a review of how susceptible to automation different jobs might be and finds that hundreds of millions of people worldwide will have to find new jobs or learn new skills. Learning new skills can be more difficult than it sounds, as CNN has found at car plants, such as the one that closed in Lordstown, Ohio.
Here's who's talked the most so far
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has talked for more than 5 minutes. Meanwhile, Tom Steyer has spoken for less than a minute.
Democrats are nearly unanimous on impeachment
There are countless disagreements between the 12 Democrats on stage. Impeaching President Donald Trump is not one of them.
The first question tonight was on impeaching Trump, and nearly every Democrat on stage spoke at length about why they support moving toward impeachment proceedings against the President.
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren highlighted how reading the Mueller report informed her call for impeachment.
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said the House would “find him worthy of impeachment because of the emoluments clause.”
- Former Vice President Joe Biden said Trump “is the most corrupt in modern history and all of our history.”
- When asked about already indicating she would oust Trump, California Sen. Kamala Harris said, “It is just being observant. He has committed crimes in plain sight.”
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar repeatedly said that she would like to ask Trump how his actions “makes America great again.”
- And asked about Democrats' ability to push other issues while focusing on impeachment, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro said, “We can walk and chew gum at the same time.”
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said she supported the impeachment inquiry, but noted, "Calls for impeachment really began shortly after Trump won his election, and as unhappy as that may make us as Democrats, he won that election in 2016."
The near unanimity on impeachment highlights how many Democratic voters feel about Trump and how it behooves each presidential candidate to back ousting him from office.
Joe Biden: "My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong."
Former Vice President Joe Biden was just asked about his son's business ties to foreign countries.
The Bidens have been at the center of the House impeachment inquiry, which is focusing on President Trump's attempts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the former vice president during a July 25 phone call.
Hunter Biden has pledged to not work for any foreign-owned companies or serve on their boards should his father be elected President.
"If it's not OK for a president's family to be involved in foreign businesses, why was it okay for your son when you were vice president?" CNN's Anderson Cooper asked Biden moments ago.
"My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong," Biden said.
He then shifted to the impeachment inquiry into Trump.
"What I think is important is we focus on why it's so important to remove this man from office," he said.
Remember: There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.
Watch here:
Tom Steyer makes his debut on the debate stage by attacking Trump
Businessman Tom Steyer, who is appearing tonight on the debate stage for the first time in the race, attacked President Trump, calling him the "criminal in the White House."
"I want to remind everybody that every candidate here is more decent, more coherent and more patriotic than the criminal in the White House," he said.
Steyer then went on to talk about his movement to impeach Trump.
"Two years ago, I started the need to impeach movement because I knew there was something wrong at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, that we did have the most corrupt President in the country and the voice and will of the American people would drag Washington to see it as a matter of right and wrong, not of political expediency. Impeaching and removing the president is something the American people are demanding," he said.
Buttigieg says he is running "turn the page" from Trump's presidency
Pete Buttigieg says he is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination “to be the president that can turn the page” from Donald Trump’s presidency.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor, asked those watching the debate tonight to imagine the day after Trump’s presidency ends.
“I want you to picture what it’s going to be like, what it’s actually going to feel like in this country the first day the sun comes up after Donald Trump has been president," he said.
On that day, Buttigieg said, the nation will be “vulnerable. Even more torn apart by politics than we are right now.” And the economy, climate change and other issues will still need to be addressed. “I’m running to be the president that can turn the page,” he said.
Watch here:
Kamala Harris says she'd vote to remove Trump from office: "It's just being observant"
Sen. Kamala Harris said she would vote to remove President Donald Trump from office if he's impeached by the House is based on "being observant."
CNN's Anderson Cooper asked if she was "being fair to the President" when she said she'd would vote to remove him.
"Well, it's just being observant. Because he has committed crimes in plain sight. I mean, it's shocking but he told us who he was," Harris said.
Harris continued: "Maya Angelou told us, 'Listen to somebody when they tell you who they are the first time.' During that election, Donald Trump told us he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. He has consistently since he won been selling out the American people."
Watch here: