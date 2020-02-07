Democratic debate in New Hampshire
Biden will take an aggressive approach against Sanders and Buttigieg tonight, aides say
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s senior aides downplayed New Hampshire’s importance in a pre-debate briefing with reporters today, refusing to say where they expect to finish and pointing out that two of his rivals — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — are from neighboring states.
One aide also said former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has an “incredibly homogenous electorate.”
“When this nomination gets to a place where diverse voices and people from all over the country have their say, we’re confident that Joe Biden is going to be the candidate that they choose,” the aide said.
The aides refused to directly answer a question about whether Biden needs to win Nevada, the third state to vote.
Ahead of tonight’s Democratic debate in Manchester, senior aides acknowledged what Biden has admitted: Iowa’s results were a blow for his campaign.
They said in the debate, Biden will continue an approach that began this week in his three events in New Hampshire — taking a more aggressive approach against Sanders and Buttigieg.
Asked about fundraising since Iowa caucus night, one aide said Biden’s campaign is “not at all discouraged by what we see in terms of money coming in.”
A second aide said: “We have the resources we need to run our race. We are not running out of money.”
Here's how much 2020 candidates have spent on TV and Facebook ads in New Hampshire
Businessman Tom Steyer has spent more than three times as much as his closest competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders, with Steyer's campaign at nearly $20 million on TV ads and just under $1 million on Facebook ads,
The Sanders campaign spent $5.9 million on TV ads and $163,000 on Facebook ads.
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in third, with nearly $4 million on TV ads and about $412,000 on Facebook ads.
The TV ad spending covers Jan. 1 through the week of Feb. 4 and the Facebook spending covers just March 30, 2019 through Feb. 1.
Notably, there's been a rush of outside spending in this primary — groups supporting Joe Biden, Deval Patrick, and Buttigieg have combined to spend over $4 million on New Hampshire advertising.
The pro-Patrick super PAC, Reason To Believe, is leading the way with $1.8 million on TV ads; VoteVets, supporting Buttigieg, is spending $1.6 million on TV ads; and the pro-Biden super PAC, Unite The Country, is spending $722,000 on TV ads. The pro-Andrew Yang group, Math PAC, has spent $139,000 on TV ads.
Biden's campaign has spent little on New Hampshire advertising, at under $100,000 in TV ads and a little over $42,000 on Facebook ads. That's far less than lower tier contenders like Tulsi Gabbard ($1.2 million) and Deval Patrick ($107,000).
Bernie Sanders hits Pete Buttigieg over wealthy donors ahead of New Hampshire debate
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders attacked former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg today for accepting money from wealthy donors, zeroing in on a direct contrast between the two candidates and previewing a sharper line of attack hours before they face off on the debate stage in New Hampshire.
Speaking at the Politics & Eggs event in Manchester, Sanders read out a variety of headlines that depicted Buttigieg as cozying up to moneyed interests. With Sanders and Buttigieg emerging as the top tier candidates out of Iowa, the Vermont senator took the opportunity Friday morning while speaking in a room adorned with corporate banners to squarely contrast himself with Buttigieg, and shape the narrative about the relationship each candidate has with corporate interests.
"This campaign is about which side are you on," Sanders told the crowd, referencing the Woody Guthrie song. "Are you on the side of the working class of this country, which has been battered for the last 45 years, are you willing to take on the greed and corruption of the billionaire class and the one percent, or will you continue to stand with the big money?"
Yang campaign fires staffers in wake of poor Iowa showing
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang's campaign fired staffers in the wake of a poor finish in the Iowa caucuses, multiple campaign aides told CNN on Thursday.
Those fired include the campaign's national political director, the deputy national political director, multiple policy staffers and some Iowa staffers.
With 97% of Iowa's precincts reporting, Yang has 1% of state delegates. National polls of the Democratic primary find the businessman and presidential candidate in the low single digits.
"As part of our original plans following the Iowa caucuses, we are winding down our Iowa operations and restructuring to compete as the New Hampshire primary approaches," Yang's campaign manager, Zach Graumann, said in a statement.
"These actions are a natural evolution of the campaign post-Iowa, same as other campaigns have undertaken, and Andrew Yang is going to keep fighting for the voices of the more than 400,000 supporters who have donated to the campaign and placed a stake in the future of our country."
Politico first reported the firing of the staffers.
Bernie Sanders raised massive $25 million in the month of January
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont raised $25 million in January, his campaign said Thursday, a staggering sum that marks his highest monthly total since entering the race a year ago.
The haul surpassed his totals from the first and second quarters of 2019 combined, and nearly matched his third quarter total of $25.3 million. He led the Democratic primary field with $34.5 million in contributions over the final three months of the year.
Sanders' campaign spent $50 million during the final quarter of 2019, exceeding its intake, but still began January with $18.2 million in cash-on-hand. His January fundraising figures underscore the enduring power of his grassroots donor base, which will allow him to compete — and spend big — deep into what could be a long and expensive primary contest.
The road ahead: With big states like California, which votes on Super Tuesday in March, on the horizon, the new money will be crucial in paying for pricey television ad time and a large field operation at a time when billionaire Michael Bloomberg is already spending at an unprecedented clip.
January's total brings the amount Sanders has raised since entering the race in February 2019 to $121 million. The campaign also reported that January's fundraising came from more than 1.3 million donations from more than 648,000 people, of which over 219,000 gave for the first time.
Tonight's debate follows uncertainty over Iowa caucuses
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders remain in a tight race for first place as Iowa continued reporting the last of its Democratic presidential caucus results early Thursday morning.
With 97% of Iowa's precincts reporting, the former mayor remained the leader of the race, with 26.2% of state delegates. He's closely trailed by Sanders, with 26.1%.
They're followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 18.2%, former Vice President Joe Biden at 15.8% and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 12.2%.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez called for a recanvass of all results in Iowa on Thursday, as the state's Democratic Party continues to struggle to verify the data from Monday night's caucuses.
The move is a significant step and raises further questions about how long the results of the key Iowa caucuses will remain outstanding. In a recanvass, all the numbers that were released by the state party would be checked against the results that were recorded at caucus sites.
"Enough is enough," Perez tweeted. "In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass."
How candidates qualified for tonight's debate
In order to qualify for the New Hampshire debate, candidates needed to receive 5% in at least four Democratic National Committee-approved national or early state (New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina) polls, or receive 7% in two early state polls.
They also needed:
- To receive donations from at least 225,000 unique donors, and a minimum of 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 different states.
- Receive at least one delegate in the Iowa caucuses, which take place four days before the debate.
Though the debate takes place after the Iowa caucuses, the first contest of the party's nominating process, it will happen four days before the New Hampshire primary, the second contest this year.