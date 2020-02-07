Former Vice President Joe Biden’s senior aides downplayed New Hampshire’s importance in a pre-debate briefing with reporters today, refusing to say where they expect to finish and pointing out that two of his rivals — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — are from neighboring states.

One aide also said former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has an “incredibly homogenous electorate.”

“When this nomination gets to a place where diverse voices and people from all over the country have their say, we’re confident that Joe Biden is going to be the candidate that they choose,” the aide said.

The aides refused to directly answer a question about whether Biden needs to win Nevada, the third state to vote.

Ahead of tonight’s Democratic debate in Manchester, senior aides acknowledged what Biden has admitted: Iowa’s results were a blow for his campaign.

They said in the debate, Biden will continue an approach that began this week in his three events in New Hampshire — taking a more aggressive approach against Sanders and Buttigieg.

Asked about fundraising since Iowa caucus night, one aide said Biden’s campaign is “not at all discouraged by what we see in terms of money coming in.”

A second aide said: “We have the resources we need to run our race. We are not running out of money.”