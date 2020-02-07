Amy Klobuchar on Friday criticized her Democratic opponents over their support for "Medicare for All," and advocated for building on the Affordable Care Act and adding a public option.

“I keep listening to the same debate, and it is not real,” Klobuchar said, after Bernie Sanders on stage touted Medicare for All, which would create a government-run health care plan and essentially eliminate the private insurance industry.

“It is not real, Bernie,” Klobuchar continued, “because two-thirds of the Democrats in the Senate are not on your bill, and because it would kick 149 million Americans off their current health insurance in four years.”

“Elizabeth (Warren) wants to do it in two years, and Pete (Buttigieg), while you have a different plan now, you sent out a tweet just a few years ago that said henceforth, forthwith, indubitably, affirmatively, you are for Medicare for All for the ages.”

“And so, I would like to point out that what leadership is about is taking a position, looking at things and sticking with them,” the senator said.

Klobuchar said she has long believed that the way to expand health care in the US and reduce premiums is by building on the Affordable Care Act with a non-profit public option.

“The Affordable Care Act is now nearly ten points more popular than the President of the United States,” Klobuchar said.