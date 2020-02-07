Democratic debate in New Hampshire
Mitt Romney gets round of applause at the Democratic debate
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney got a round of applause at the Democratic debate in New Hampshire Friday night for voting to convict President Donald Trump.
Amy Klobuchar was the first to mention Romney's vote, followed late by Bernie Sanders. Both times the crowd cheered.
Klobuchar hits opponents over Medicare for All
Amy Klobuchar on Friday criticized her Democratic opponents over their support for "Medicare for All," and advocated for building on the Affordable Care Act and adding a public option.
“I keep listening to the same debate, and it is not real,” Klobuchar said, after Bernie Sanders on stage touted Medicare for All, which would create a government-run health care plan and essentially eliminate the private insurance industry.
“It is not real, Bernie,” Klobuchar continued, “because two-thirds of the Democrats in the Senate are not on your bill, and because it would kick 149 million Americans off their current health insurance in four years.”
“Elizabeth (Warren) wants to do it in two years, and Pete (Buttigieg), while you have a different plan now, you sent out a tweet just a few years ago that said henceforth, forthwith, indubitably, affirmatively, you are for Medicare for All for the ages.”
“And so, I would like to point out that what leadership is about is taking a position, looking at things and sticking with them,” the senator said.
Klobuchar said she has long believed that the way to expand health care in the US and reduce premiums is by building on the Affordable Care Act with a non-profit public option.
“The Affordable Care Act is now nearly ten points more popular than the President of the United States,” Klobuchar said.
Buttigieg and Biden spar over "politics of the past"
Joe Biden took issue with Pete Buttigieg calling out the “politics of the past,” telling the mayor on stage that “politics of the past… were not all that bad.”
Biden listed a host of achievements throughout his career, including the Violence Against Women Act, the recovery plan under President Barack Obama and his call for same-sex marriage before the Obama administration was for it.
“I don't know what about the past of Barack Obama and Joe Biden was so bad,” Biden said. “What happened? What is it that he wants to do away with?”
Buttigieg shot back by implying Biden was not up for the current moment.
“Those achievements were phenomenally important because they met the moment,” Buttigieg said. “But now we have to meet this moment. And this moment is different.”
Biden and his campaign had previewed this attack on Buttigieg, suggesting that he lacked the experience and knowledge to take on President Donald Trump.
Buttigieg and Sanders spar over how to bring people together
Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders sparred early in the debate over the best way to bring people together, with the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor arguing the Vermont senator is too focused on purity.
Sanders pushed back by arguing that he never said he can’t compromise with people that don’t agree with him, but added that he believes the way to bring people together is by proposing large scale changes that help most Americans.
“We have got to bring as many people as we can into this process,” Buttigieg said, adding that his “opponent” is “saying if you don't go all the way to the edge or it's out. politics that say it's my way or the highway.”
When asked directly if he is referring to Sanders, Buttigieg said, “Yes.”
Sanders pushed back.
“Needless to say, I never said that,” Sanders said, adding that he believes, "the way you bring people together is by presenting an agenda that works for the working people of this country, not for the billionaire class."
Buttigieg and Sanders are locked in a tight race in Iowa, with the mayor leading the senator by one-tenth of one percent with 100% of the results in.
Warren calls current government "corruption pure and simple"
Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked Americans to vote against "a government right now that works great for those at the top."
"When you see a government that works great for those who can hire armies of lobbyists and lawyers and make big campaign donations and it's not working so great for everyone else, that's corruption pure and simple and we need to call it out for what it is," Warren said.
Corruption and party unity have been central themes to Warren's 2020 campaign.
Sanders brushes off Trump socialism attack and promises Democratic unity
Presented with President Trump's recent attacks on socialism, Bernie Sanders, a Democratic socialist, shrugged off the criticism.
Why?
"Because Donald Trump lies all the time," Sanders said, before noting that the President has said "terrible things" about nearly all the candidates on the stage beside him.
Sanders then pivoted to his take on how Democrats should take on Trump, by uniting the working class and driving historic voter turnout levels.
He also sounded a note of party solidarity.
"No matter who wins this damn thing," Sanders said, "we're all going to stand together to defeat (Donald Trump)."
Klobuchar says she'd be concerned about having a Democratic socialist at the top of the ticket
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised her hand tonight when the candidates were asked if they were concerned about "having a Democratic socialist on the top of the ticket."
Sen. Bernie Sanders quickly responded to the question, saying, "I am not."
Klobuchar laughed and went on to explain that she and Sanders work together all the time.
"But I think we are not going to be able to out-divide the divider-in-chief," she said. "I think we need someone to head up this ticket that actually brings people with her, instead of shutting them out."
Biden says he’ll "probably take a hit" in New Hampshire primary
Former Vice President Joe Biden all but forecasted a loss in New Hampshire’s primary, opening the Democratic debate Friday night by saying he "took a hit in Iowa and I’ll probably take a hit here."
Biden argued he is more electable than his primary rivals -- particularly Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
He said President Donald Trump would slap Sanders’ “democratic socialist” label on every Democratic candidate on the ballot in 2020 -- damaging Democrats’ hopes of also winning control of the Senate.
He also said Buttigieg “has not demonstrated the ability” to win over black and Latino voters, both of whom are crucial to the Democratic base.
Here are the rules for tonight's debate
The candidates will have a minute and 15 seconds to answer a direct question during tonight's debate in New Hampshire, according to the moderators.
They will also have 45 seconds for a rebuttal. The candidates will see green and yellow lights indicating how much time they have left.
The lights will turn red when their time is up.
