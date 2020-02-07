Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang's campaign fired staffers in the wake of a poor finish in the Iowa caucuses, multiple campaign aides told CNN on Thursday.

Those fired include the campaign's national political director, the deputy national political director, multiple policy staffers and some Iowa staffers.

With 97% of Iowa's precincts reporting, Yang has 1% of state delegates. National polls of the Democratic primary find the businessman and presidential candidate in the low single digits.

"As part of our original plans following the Iowa caucuses, we are winding down our Iowa operations and restructuring to compete as the New Hampshire primary approaches," Yang's campaign manager, Zach Graumann, said in a statement.

"These actions are a natural evolution of the campaign post-Iowa, same as other campaigns have undertaken, and Andrew Yang is going to keep fighting for the voices of the more than 400,000 supporters who have donated to the campaign and placed a stake in the future of our country."

Politico first reported the firing of the staffers.