Rep. Eric Swalwell, who announced his 2020 bid in April, made combating gun violence a focus even months before he entered the race.

The California congressman traveled to Iowa in December with Cameron Kasky, co-founder of March for Our Lives, the student activist group that grew out of the 2018 shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

"We should go big and be bold and expect in our lifetime that we can have background checks," Swalwell said at the Progress Iowa event in December. "We can ban and buy back every single weapon of war. We can fund and study gun violence. We can take care of people with mental illness needs."

The first event Swalwell attended as a 2020 contender was a town hall focused on gun control in Sunrise, Florida — a few miles from Stoneman Douglas High School. Swalwell has also called for a ban on "military-style semiautomatic assault weapons" with a buy-back program.

