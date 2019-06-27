The first Democratic debate, night 2
This 2020 Democrat's campaign emphasizes curbing gun violence
Rep. Eric Swalwell, who announced his 2020 bid in April, made combating gun violence a focus even months before he entered the race.
The California congressman traveled to Iowa in December with Cameron Kasky, co-founder of March for Our Lives, the student activist group that grew out of the 2018 shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
"We should go big and be bold and expect in our lifetime that we can have background checks," Swalwell said at the Progress Iowa event in December. "We can ban and buy back every single weapon of war. We can fund and study gun violence. We can take care of people with mental illness needs."
The first event Swalwell attended as a 2020 contender was a town hall focused on gun control in Sunrise, Florida — a few miles from Stoneman Douglas High School. Swalwell has also called for a ban on "military-style semiautomatic assault weapons" with a buy-back program.
Listen to Swalwell address gun violence during his 2020 campaign kickoff speech:
Michael Bennet delayed his 2020 announcement because of a cancer diagnosis
Colorado's Sen. Michael Bennet entered the 2020 race in May — later than he intended.
Bennet's announcement was delayed after the senator was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early April. He had surgery shortly after the diagnosis and announced last month that doctors gave him a clean bill of health.
He added that his cancer diagnosis and the clean bill of health gave him clarity on running for president.
Watch Bennet talk about his cancer diagnosis in the clip below:
Bernie Sanders' latest proposal: Cancel every American's student loan debt
Sen. Bernie Sanders this week offered up a plan to completely eliminate the student loan debt of every American, staking out uncharted territory in the Democratic presidential primary.
The details: The new legislation would cancel $1.6 trillion of student loan undergraduate and graduate debt for approximately 45 million people. His ambitious plan has no eligibility limitations and would be paid for with a new tax on Wall Street speculation.
The proposal goes further than the plan previously unveiled by his Democratic primary rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whose package was subject to income eligibility levels.
Learn more about Sanders' plan in the video below:
This 2020 Democrat wants to give every American $1,000 a month
Businessman Andrew Yang's platform includes a plan for universal basic income.
What that means: He wants to give all Americans over the age of 18 $1,000 per month to address economic inequality. He argues the policy would play a key role in restructuring the modern economy to make it more equitable.
How he's testing it out: Yang is paying two voters $1,000 a month as a test run of his plan. He will personally fund the monthly stipend — or "Freedom Dividend" — for 41-year-old Kyle Christensen of Iowa Falls, Iowa, and another voter from New Hampshire.
Watch Yang explain his plan in the clip below:
Kirsten Gillibrand plans to invoke Trump during the debate
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will take the stage tonight hoping to cast herself as the race’s clear champion for women, an aide tells CNN.
And after watching last night’s contest, the aide said, the New York Democrat plans to invoke President Trump more than candidates did so last night.
Trump was rarely mentioned in last night’s debate, something that Gillibrand’s team clearly believe was a mistake by the ten candidates on stage.
Eric Swalwell: "I don't think we can nominate a candidate who has been in government longer than 20 years"
Rep. Eric Swalwell took a swipe today at Joe Biden, calling some of the former vice president's ideas “staler than Donald Trump’s.”
The California Democrat, speaking to CNN, also questioned Biden’s electability.
Swalwell also said he supports decriminalizing illegal border crossings and supports Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s efforts.
He's supporting Kamala Harris because "she's the right person for the job"
Cedric McMinn was lucky enough to get a pair of tickets to tonight's debates.
But he said he's most excited to see California Sen. Kamala Harris. McMinn said he first met Harris during former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum's campaign.
Harris, he said, is more than qualified to be president.
"She's the right person for the job," McMinn said.