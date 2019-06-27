The first Democratic debate, night 2
Biden takes his first swipe at Trump
Former Vice President Joe Biden took his first swipe at President Trump of the night while talking about income inequality.
Asked about his remarks to wealthy donors in which he said we shouldn't demonize the rich, Biden then tried to explain what he meant.
"What I meant is, look. Donald Trump thinks Wall Street built America. Ordinary middle class Americans built America. My dad had an expression. 'Joe, a job is about a lot more than a paycheck.' It's about dignity and respect and looking your kid in the eye and seeing that everything is going to be okay. Too many people at the middle class and fall had the bottom fallout. I am saying we have to be straight forward. We have to make sure we understand that the return of dignity to the middle class, they have to have insurance that is cover and they can afford it. They have to make sure we have a situation where there is continuing education and they are able to pay for it and they center have to make sure they breathe air that is clean and they have water that they can drink.
Bernie Sanders gets the first question. And it's about taxes on the middle class.
The question: "You have called for big new government benefits like universal health care and free college. In a recent interview, you suggested that Americans would be delighted to pay more taxes for things like that. My question to you is, will taxes go up for the middle class in a Sanders administration and if so, how do you sell that to voters?"
Sanders' answer: "People who have health care under medicare for all will have no premiums, no deductibles and copayments and no out of pockets. Yes, they will pay more in taxes and less in health care for what they get."
Biden had been in the Senate for roughly a decade by the time his debate neighbor Pete Buttigieg was born
One of the oldest candidates, Joe Biden, and the youngest candidate in the race, Pete Buttigieg, are standing next to each other tonight, laying bare their age difference.
And the difference is stark: When Buttigieg – age 37 – was born in 1982, Biden – age 76 – had been in the Senate for roughly a decade. He became a senator in from Delaware in 1973.
For weeks, Buttigieg has been making a generational argument about his candidacy -- an unspoken knock on Biden. Now, viewers can see it on stage.
Andrew Yang is not wearing a tie tonight
Andrew Yang isn't wearing a tie tonight for his first Democratic presidential debate.
But he doesn't seem to be bother by it because as he put it, he is in "debate mode."
Kamala Harris has progressive views and a law-and-order history
Sen. Kamala Harris, from California, has voiced support for a number of progressive issues. She said the US needs Medicare-for-all, has backed marijuana legalization and has said she'd use executive actions to remove the threat of deportation of millions of undocumented people in the United States.
But those progressive views could clash with her law and order history.
Harris is a former California state attorney general. In that role, she supported a city policy that required law enforcement to turn over undocumented juvenile immigrants to federal immigration authorities if they were arrested and suspected of committing a felony, regardless of whether they were actually convicted of a crime.
At least 2 potential first husbands sent encouraging tweets ahead of tonight's debate
Two men who would be first husbands should their spouses win the presidency tweeted ahead of tonight's debate.
Chasten Buttigieg, who married Pete Buttigieg in June 2018, tweeted, "You’re ready, @PeteButtigieg. You’ve got this. I love you," alongside a photo of what looked like a last-minute suit adjustment.
Kamala Harris's husband Douglas Emhoff said in a tweet of his own, "Dear @KamalaHarris: I love you, I believe in you, and I’m so proud of you. The whole country is going to see what I get to see everyday. You are amazing. ❤️❤️"
The two are approaching their fifth wedding anniversary this August.
This 2020 Democrat's campaign emphasizes curbing gun violence
Rep. Eric Swalwell, who announced his 2020 bid in April, made combating gun violence a focus even months before he entered the race.
The California congressman traveled to Iowa in December with Cameron Kasky, co-founder of March for Our Lives, the student activist group that grew out of the 2018 shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
"We should go big and be bold and expect in our lifetime that we can have background checks," Swalwell said at the Progress Iowa event in December. "We can ban and buy back every single weapon of war. We can fund and study gun violence. We can take care of people with mental illness needs."
The first event Swalwell attended as a 2020 contender was a town hall focused on gun control in Sunrise, Florida — a few miles from Stoneman Douglas High School. Swalwell has also called for a ban on "military-style semiautomatic assault weapons" with a buy-back program.
Listen to Swalwell address gun violence during his 2020 campaign kickoff speech: