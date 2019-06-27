The first Democratic debate, night 2
Fact check: Bernie Sanders on tax benefits to the 1%
Bernie Sanders claimed “83% of your tax benefits go to the 1%.”
Facts First: This is incorrect. For the 2018 tax year, the top 1% was estimated to have received 20.5% of the benefits from the tax cuts, according to the non-partisan Tax Policy Center.
Some estimates say that if certain tax cuts are not reapproved by Congress after they sunset in 2027, 83% of the benefits would go to the top 1%.
President Donald Trump’s tax reform law passed in December 2017 included tax cuts for corporations as well as individuals -- but while the benefits for business were permanent, the individual taxpayer cuts will expire by 2027.
If Congress does nothing to extend them, the top 1% will at that point receive roughly 83% of the tax cut benefits, according to the Tax Policy Center.
Here's why all 10 candidates just raised their hands on stage
NBC's Savannah Guthrie just asked all 10 presidential candidates to raise their hands if their government plan would provide coverage to undocumented immigrants.
All of the candidates raised their hands.
The move drew applause from the audience.
Fact check: Bernie Sanders on the US homeless population
In calling for change, Bernie Sanders said: "500,000 people are sleeping out on the streets today."
Facts First: Sanders is basically correct here. While the number of people experiencing homelessness fluctuates in the United States, the most recent government tally broadly comports with Sanders’ claim.
According to the federally mandated Point in Time Count conducted every year by HUD to count the nation’s homeless population, there were 552,830 people experiencing homelessness on a single night in December 2018.
Swalwell to Biden: "Pass the torch." Biden responds: "I'm still holding onto that torch."
Rep. Eric Swalwell urged former Vice President Joe Biden to pass the torch to younger candidates by quoting then-Sen. Joe Biden back to the now 76-year-old candidate.
“I was 6 years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans,” the California Democrat said. “That candidate was then-Sen. Joe Biden.”
The line landed as Swalwell, who is 38, and Biden were split screen on camera as the audience let out a collective gasp.
“He was right when he said that 32 years ago. He is still right today,” Swalwell continued.
“If we are going to solve the issue, pass the torch. If we are going to solve climate chaos, pass the cover. If we want to end gun violence and solve student debt, pass the torch.”
Biden, in response, said, "I'm still holding onto that torch. I want to make it clear."
Kamala Harris: "Americans don't want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we're going to put food on their table."
For a moment on stage tonight, the candidates running for the Democratic nomination descended into a cacophony of noise over who was old, who was young, who wanted the torch and who still had it.
Then Sen. Kamala Harris interjected: "Americans don't want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we're going to put food on their table."
The audience broke into applause.
Pete Buttigieg speaks 8 languages. He used his Spanish tonight.
Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, got a chance to use one of the many languages he knows tonight.
Before jumping into a question, Telemundo's José Díaz-Balart welcomed Buttigieg in Spanish.
Buttigieg quickly responded in Spanish, saying, "Good night. Thank you."
Some background: Buttigieg speaks eight languages: English, Norwegian, Spanish, Italian, Maltese, Arabic, Dari and French.
The fight for the future of the Democratic party is on
The opening volleys of the second Democratic primary debate offered an immediate contrast between the candidates' competing ideas about the direction of the party -- thanks in large part to former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Sen. Bernie Sanders took the first question, talking up his Medicare for all plan. In response to a question from the moderator, he said that taxes would go up in order to make it happen. His argument: Health care costs for would go down, creating a net financial benefit.
Former Vice President Joe Biden got the next question: about his remarks to donors that nothing would "fundamentally change" for them if he were elected. Biden responded by attacking Trump and and promising to end his tax cuts for the rich.
"Donald Trump thinks Wall Street built America," Biden said. "Ordinary middle class Americans built America."
But it was Hickenlooper who laid bare the party's internal divisions in response to a question about Sanders' democratic socialism.
"I think that the bottom line is we don't clearly define we are not socialists, the Republicans are going to come at us every way we can and call us socialists," he said. If you look at the green new deal which I admire the sense of urgency and doing climate change, I'm a scientist, but we can't promise every American a government job."
Hickenlooper has been a vocal critic of Sanders and, in just a sentence or two, summarized party moderates' argument against him.