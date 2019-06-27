Cedric McMinn was lucky enough to get a pair of tickets to tonight's debates.

But he said he's most excited to see California Sen. Kamala Harris. McMinn said he first met Harris during former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum's campaign.

"She speaks passionate about the issues. She's real. She's authentic. She's sincere. She's smart. And I think that we need somebody that's strong that can prosecute the case against this person in the White House," McMinn said

Harris, he said, is more than qualified to be president.

"She's the right person for the job," McMinn said.