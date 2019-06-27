The first Democratic debate, night 2
He's supporting Kamala Harris because "she's the right person for the job"
Cedric McMinn was lucky enough to get a pair of tickets to tonight's debates.
But he said he's most excited to see California Sen. Kamala Harris. McMinn said he first met Harris during former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum's campaign.
Harris, he said, is more than qualified to be president.
"She's the right person for the job," McMinn said.
Here's why this Indiana native is supporting Pete Buttigieg
Casey Miller wasn't always into politics. But Pete Buttigieg, the mayor from South Bend, Indiana, changed that.
Miller, 34, added: "This is the first time I am in it, that I am truly concerned, truly interested in what they have to say."
She said she's attracted to Buttigieg's authenticity and on-the-job experience in South Bend.
"He is just so genuine," Miller said. "Everything that he says you know that he means it."
The Indiana native doesn't have tickets to the debate, but she said she doesn't mind because she's happy to be an outside observer.
What is looked like outside the venue before tonight's debate
Protesters filled street corners for the second night in a row ahead of tonight's Democratic presidential debates.
This is what it looked like:
What the candidates are talking about ahead of tonight's debate
Ten Democratic presidential candidates will face off in Miami tonight.
Some of them, however, were tweeting about the debate and other key issues, including the Supreme Court, hours before they hit the stage.
Here's what they had to say:
Former Vice President Joe Biden talked about the Supreme Court's decisions today on gerrymandering and the 2020 Census citizenship question.
Michael Bennet said the Supreme Court has "given up on democracy."
John Hickenlooper did an AMA on Reddit.
Andrew Yang tweeted about tonight's debate, saying he expects to get about five to 10 minutes of airtime.
California Rep. Eric Swalwell prepped for the debate.
Bernie Sanders announced he was on Twitch, and shared a video on the immigration crisis.
Marianne Williamson invited everyone to share their "big truth."
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wants you to text her if you need a refresher on her platform.
Spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson moved to Iowa this year to up her 2020 chances
Marianne Williamson, a long-shot Democratic presidential candidate, has taken her pitch to the Iowa in an unusual way.
Williamson's campaign told CNN she moved to Iowa this spring in the hopes of garnering some votes from her new neighbors.
What you need to know about her: Williamson, a Texas native, has written several best-selling books beginning with her first, "A Return to Love," which got the attention of Oprah Winfrey. Since then, Williamson has been a "spiritual friend and counselor" to Winfrey.
In 2014, Williamson ran for a congressional seat in California only to finish fourth in the primary, despite name recognition, $2 million spent, and celebrity endorsements, including a campaign song written by Alanis Morissette. That seat eventually went to Rep. Ted Lieu.
Watch Williamson explain her qualifications in the video below:
Julián Castro on his debate performance: "Well, clearly I had a great night"
Julián Castro's biggest breakout of last night came as he jousted with Beto O'Rourke on the question of whether crossing the border from Mexico should be a crime.
Here's what he said about his debate performance:
"Well, clearly I had a great night," Castro told CNN's John Berman on New Day.
Watch for more:
John Delaney: Sanders "is not a Democrat," and "I don't think we should be getting in line" behind him
Former Rep. John Delaney, clearly annoyed at the fact that Sen. Bernie Sanders will be at the center of tonight’s debate stage, made a familiar attack against the Vermont independent when asked by CNN in the spin room: He’s not a member of our party.
One thing to note: Delaney was on the debate stage last night and won't be on it tonight,. After going to dinner, Delaney plans to be back at 11 p.m. ET to respond to the contest.