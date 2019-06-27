Live TV
By Veronica Rocha, Dan Merica, Gregory Krieg, Eric Bradner, Amanda Wills and Kyle Blaine, CNN

Updated 8:24 p.m. ET, June 27, 2019
3 min ago

He's supporting Kamala Harris because "she's the right person for the job"

Cedric McMinn was lucky enough to get a pair of tickets to tonight's debates.

But he said he's most excited to see California Sen. Kamala Harris. McMinn said he first met Harris during former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum's campaign.

"She speaks passionate about the issues. She's real. She's authentic. She's sincere. She's smart. And I think that we need somebody that's strong that can prosecute the case against this person in the White House," McMinn said

Harris, he said, is more than qualified to be president.

"She's the right person for the job," McMinn said.

3 min ago

Here's why this Indiana native is supporting Pete Buttigieg

Casey Miller wasn't always into politics. But Pete Buttigieg, the mayor from South Bend, Indiana, changed that.

 "I've never been so passionate about anything really," she said.

Miller, 34, added: "This is the first time I am in it, that I am truly concerned, truly interested in what they have to say."

She said she's attracted to Buttigieg's authenticity and on-the-job experience in South Bend.

"He is just so genuine," Miller said. "Everything that he says you know that he means it."

The Indiana native doesn't have tickets to the debate, but she said she doesn't mind because she's happy to be an outside observer.

5 min ago

What is looked like outside the venue before tonight's debate

Protesters filled street corners for the second night in a row ahead of tonight's Democratic presidential debates.

This is what it looked like:

8 min ago

What the candidates are talking about ahead of tonight's debate

Ten Democratic presidential candidates will face off in Miami tonight.

Some of them, however, were tweeting about the debate and other key issues, including the Supreme Court, hours before they hit the stage.

Here's what they had to say:

Former Vice President Joe Biden talked about the Supreme Court's decisions today on gerrymandering and the 2020 Census citizenship question.

Michael Bennet said the Supreme Court has "given up on democracy."

John Hickenlooper did an AMA on Reddit.

Andrew Yang tweeted about tonight's debate, saying he expects to get about five to 10 minutes of airtime.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell prepped for the debate.

Bernie Sanders announced he was on Twitch, and shared a video on the immigration crisis.

Marianne Williamson invited everyone to share their "big truth."

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wants you to text her if you need a refresher on her platform.

11 min ago

Spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson moved to Iowa this year to up her 2020 chances

Marianne Williamson, a long-shot Democratic presidential candidate, has taken her pitch to the Iowa in an unusual way.

Williamson's campaign told CNN she moved to Iowa this spring in the hopes of garnering some votes from her new neighbors.

What you need to know about her: Williamson, a Texas native, has written several best-selling books beginning with her first, "A Return to Love," which got the attention of Oprah Winfrey. Since then, Williamson has been a "spiritual friend and counselor" to Winfrey. 

In 2014, Williamson ran for a congressional seat in California only to finish fourth in the primary, despite name recognition, $2 million spent, and celebrity endorsements, including a campaign song written by Alanis Morissette. That seat eventually went to Rep. Ted Lieu.

Watch Williamson explain her qualifications in the video below:

14 min ago

Julián Castro on his debate performance: "Well, clearly I had a great night"

Julián Castro's biggest breakout of last night came as he jousted with Beto O'Rourke on the question of whether crossing the border from Mexico should be a crime.

Here's what he said about his debate performance:

"Well, clearly I had a great night," Castro told CNN's John Berman on New Day.

"Last night, people saw that I have strong track record of getting things done. I have the right experience. I have a strong vision for the future of the country. And as you played the clip there, people want to know can you stand up to Donald Trump? Can you handle yourself? Can you hold your own? And I more than held my own last night."

Watch for more:

1 min ago

John Delaney: Sanders "is not a Democrat," and "I don't think we should be getting in line" behind him

From CNN's Dan Merica

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Former Rep. John Delaney, clearly annoyed at the fact that Sen. Bernie Sanders will be at the center of tonight’s debate stage, made a familiar attack against the Vermont independent when asked by CNN in the spin room: He’s not a member of our party.

“He's not a Democrat and he's proposing effectively for us to completely reshape the US economy. And I don't think we have any chance of winning an election if we get behind some of this stuff,” Delaney said. “He's not. I mean, he's not a member of the Democratic Party. I don't hold that against him. He can be whatever he wants, but I mean I don't think we should be getting in line. And that was the thing that was so shocking about this Medicare for All is that people were just mindlessly getting behind it.”

One thing to note: Delaney was on the debate stage last night and won't be on it tonight,. After going to dinner, Delaney plans to be back at 11 p.m. ET to respond to the contest.