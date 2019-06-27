The first Democratic debate, night 2
Why should you vote for them? Here's what the candidates said in their final pitch
The Democratic candidates just made their pitch to American voters, wrapping up the two-night debate event in Miami.
Here's what they said:
- Eric Swalwell: "This is a can-do generation that will end climate chaos. This is the generation that will solve student loan debt and this the generation that will say enough is enough and end gun violence. This generation demands bold solutions. That's why I'm running for president."
- Michael Bennet: "The ability for one generation to build to the next is now severely at risk in the United States especially among children living in poverty like the one I used to work for in the Denver public. That's why I'm running for president."
- Kirstin Gillibrand: "Now is not the time to play it safe. Now is not the time to be afraid of firsts. We need a president who will take on the big challenges even if she stands alone."
- Kamala Harris: “One, we need a nominee who has the ability to prosecute the case against four more years of Donald Trump, and I will do that."
- Bernie Sanders: “I suspect people love the country who are watching this debate are saying, 'These are good people, they have great ideas.’ But how come nothing really changes?”
- Joe Biden: "I’m going to lead this country because I think it’s important that we restore the soul of this nation. I think this President has ripped it out. This is the only President in our history who has equated racist and white supremacist with ordinary decent people. He is the only President who has engaged and embraced dictators and thumbed a nose at our allies. I’m secondly running for president because I think we need to restore the backbone of America.”
- Pete Buttigieg: "I'm running because the decisions we make in the next three or four years are going to decide how the next 30 or 40 go. And when I get to the current age of the current president in the year 2055 I want to be able to look back on these years and say my generation delivered climate solutions, racial equality and an end to endless war."
- Andrew Yang: "I can build a much broader coalition to beat Donald Trump. It is not left, it is not right. It is forward. And that is where I'll take the country in 2020."
- John Hickenlooper: "You don't need big government to do big things. I know that because I'm the one person up here who's actually done the big Progressive things everyone else is talking about. If we turn towards socialism, we run the risk of helping to re-elect the worst president in American history."
- Marianne Williamson: "I have an idea about Donald Trump. Donald Trump is not going to be beaten just by insider politics talk. He's not going to be beaten by someone with plans. He's going to be beaten by an idea who has an idea what the man has done."
Fact check: Pete Buttigieg on China tariff costs
Pete Buttigieg claimed that because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China, “Americans are going to pay on average $800 more a year.”
Facts First: Buttigieg is slightly underestimating the cost of Trump’s China tariffs, according to one paper published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The study found that Trump’s latest tariff escalation – which raised the rate from 10% to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods – could cost a typical household $831 a year.
That’s in addition to the $414 cost that could be incurred by the earlier rounds of tariffs imposed during 2018.
Fact check: Pete Buttigieg on undocumented immigrants paying taxes
Pete Buttigieg said: “There are undocumented immigrants in my community who pay sales taxes and pay property taxes directly or indirectly.”
Facts First: It’s true that undocumented immigrants pay taxes.
Undocumented immigrants pay billions in taxes each year, even though they do not have Social Security numbers. They file using what’s known as an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.
“Most experts believe that the vast majority of tax returns filed with ITINs today are filed by undocumented immigrants,” according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington-based think-tank. That method is also used by some noncitizens who are legal immigrants to the US.
In 2015, according to the IRS, 4.35 million tax returns were filed using ITINs, accounting for more than $13.6 billion in taxes.
Sanders calls out Biden on Iraq war vote
Moments after Biden touted his role in pulling troops out of Iraq during the Obama administration, Sanders reminded the former vice president of his role in the decision to send them there.
“One of the differences Joe and I have in our record is Joe voted for (the Iraq) war,” Sanders said, referencing Biden’s vote to authorize military force when he was in the Senate. “I helped lead the opposition to that war, which is a total disaster.”
Both candidates talked about de-escalating or ending America’s ongoing conflicts. Biden said combat troops should be removed from Afghanistan, calling it “long overdue.”
Sanders discussed his efforts, including his spearheading of the War Powers Act’s passage, to end US involvement in Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen, which he described as “the most horrific humanitarian disaster on earth.”
Here's what the candidates say would be the first issue they'd tackle if elected president
NBC's Chuck Todd asked the candidates what would be the first issue they'd tackle if elected president.
Here's what they said:
- Eric Swalwell: Ending gun violence
- Michael Bennet: Climate change and the lack of economic mobility
- Kirstin Gillibrand: Passing a family bill of rights
- Kamala Harris: Passing a tax cut for the middle class and working families, DACA and guns
- Bernie Sanders: Take on the special interest
- Joe Biden: Defeat Donald Trump
- Pete Buttigieg: Fix our democracy
- Andrew Yang: Pass the "Freedom Dividend"
- John Hickenlooper: Collaborative approach on climate change
- Marianne Williamson: Call the Prime Minister of New Zealand and tell her, "the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up."
Fact check: Eric Swalwell quoted Joe Biden on passing the torch to a new generation of Americans
In arguing for a candidate from a new generation to be the Democratic nominee, California Rep. Eric Swalwell quoted Joe Biden in 1987 at the California Democratic convention.
Facts First: Biden did say this February 3, 1987, at the California Democratic convention and it was a part of his stump speech during his 1988 presidential campaign and in appearances during the previous year. He was quoting John F. Kennedy and talking about how it made him feel at the time.
“Remember how you felt when you heard let the word go forth, from this time and place, that the torch has been passed. Passed to a new generation of Americans,” Biden said, quoting President John F. Kennedy’s first inaugural address.
Later, Biden concluded by saying, “it's time to be on the march again. It's time to get America moving again and as the man who will speak to you later today will tell you quite simply, our time has come.”
"I do not praise racists": Biden says his comments on segregationist senators were mischaracterized
Former Vice President Joe Biden quickly responded to Sen. Kamala Harris' callout regarding his comments on working with segregationist senators, saying he's been mischaracterized.
"It's a mischaracterization of my position across the board. I do not praise racists. That is not true," Biden said.
He went on to say that he's worked as a public defender "when, in fact, my city was in flame because of the assassination of Dr. King," and with President Obama, "who in fact we worked very hard to see to it we dealt with the issues in a major, major way."
Biden continued: "The bottom line here is, look. Everything I have done in my career, I ran because of civil rights and continue to think we have to make fundamental changes and those civil rights, by the way, include not just African-Americans, but the LGBT community."
Harris pressed Biden on where he stood on key issues when he was US senator, specifically if he opposed bussing at the time.
"I did not oppose bussing in America. What I opposed is bussing ordered by the Department of Education." Biden told Harris.