Why should you vote for them? Here's what the candidates said in their final pitch

In arguing for a candidate from a new generation to be the Democratic nominee, California Rep. Eric Swalwell quoted Joe Biden in 1987 at the California Democratic convention.

“I was six-years-old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said, ‘It's time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans.’ That candidate was then-senator Joe Biden. Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans that years ago. He's still right today. If we're going to solve the issues of the nation, pass the torch. If we're going to solve the issue of climate chaos, pass the torch. If we are going to solve school violence, pass the torch."

Facts First: Biden did say this February 3, 1987, at the California Democratic convention and it was a part of his stump speech during his 1988 presidential campaign and in appearances during the previous year. He was quoting John F. Kennedy and talking about how it made him feel at the time.

“Remember how you felt when you heard let the word go forth, from this time and place, that the torch has been passed. Passed to a new generation of Americans,” Biden said, quoting President John F. Kennedy’s first inaugural address.

Later, Biden concluded by saying, “it's time to be on the march again. It's time to get America moving again and as the man who will speak to you later today will tell you quite simply, our time has come.”

Watch that speech here.