Tim Sylvester wasn't always a supporter of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"She wasn't my first choice, but the more I listened to her and the more I've read about her and looked at her policy, it convinced me that she's the No. 1 candidate," he said.

The 56-year-old Miami Beach resident went on to say that Warren has come up with detailed solutions to tackle key issues.

"Elizabeth Warren knows how she is going to implement these plans," Sylvester said. "She's put it out there for us to see and she knows how she's going to pay for it."