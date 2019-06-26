The first Democratic debate, night 1
Elizabeth Warren wasn't his first choice. But her detailed policies changed things.
Tim Sylvester wasn't always a supporter of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
The 56-year-old Miami Beach resident went on to say that Warren has come up with detailed solutions to tackle key issues.
"Elizabeth Warren knows how she is going to implement these plans," Sylvester said. "She's put it out there for us to see and she knows how she's going to pay for it."
He drove from Texas to support Beto O'Rourke
Larry Bell and his family drove from their home in Savannah, Texas, to show his support for Beto O'Rourke.
Bell doesn't have tickets to the debates, but he said that's OK because he'll likely watch them from his hotel room.
Bell, 71, and his wife also created shirts saying "Beto 'You had me at Kaepernick.'" (Bell, who plans to sell the shirts, said a portion of the sales will go to O'Rourke's campaign.)
How Andrew Yang's campaign brought these two strangers together today
Andrew Mendieta and Robb Maddox didn't know each other before today.
The two men met near the site of tonight's debate in Florida while rallying and showing their support for 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
Donning Yang campaign gear, Maddox, 24, of Athens, Georgia, and Mendieta, 39, of West Palm Beach stood in 90-degree Miami sun alongside other candidates' supporters.
Mendieta was never politically active, but he said Yang's data-driven policies changed things for him. Mendieta donated to Yang's campaign for the first time ever.
Tim Ryan is "absolutely not" OK with an all-male, all-white 2020 ticket
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan was asked at a CNN town hall earlier this year if he'd be comfortable with an all-white, all-male Democratic 2020 ticket.
Ryan said "no, absolutely not."
"Our ticket and the next president's cabinet must reflect the diversity of the country. And I'm committed to do that," said Ryan, who is himself a white man.
Ryan pointed to Youngstown, Ohio, being 50% African-American, and said his focus on economic policies would direct investment toward struggling areas.
"White, black, brown, gay, straight, I will be a working-class president for the American people," he said.
New York City's mayor announced he'd run after 76% of New Yorkers said he shouldn't
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio entered the 2020 race in May and immediately faced skepticism and doubt — if not hostility and contempt.
A poll of New Yorkers taken shortly before he entered the race found 76% of them did not think he should run.
You can read more about why New Yorkers are quick to mock the mayor here.
What to expect at tonight's first Democratic presidential debate
A group of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in a few hours in Miami, Florida, for the first primary debate of the season.
Here's everything we know about tonight's debate:
- Who's participating: Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Julián Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee and John Delaney will face off during the first round of debates. (This is also the layout of tonight's debates from left to right.)
- Where they're standing: Warren, the Massachusetts senator, and O'Rourke, the former Texas congressman, will be at the center of the stage. Booker, the New Jersey senator, will be next to Warren, while Klobuchar, the Minnesota senator, will be next to O'Rourke.
- Why stage position matters: Campaigns closely follow which candidates will be standing next to whom during each debate. Operatives view the placements as central to how much time their candidates will get during the contests, in the belief that candidates near the center will get more time.
What it's like outside the venue ahead of the debate tonight
Protesters with varying platforms are chanting and holding signs outside of the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts ahead of tonight's debate in Miami.
Groups of protesters are filling street corners near tonight's debate, while other demonstrators march around the site.
Here's what it looks like: