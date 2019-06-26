Scott Olson/Getty Images

You might remember Sen. Amy Klobuchar after she announced her presidential bid in the middle of a Minnesota snow storm.

Klobuchar was covered in light snow by the end of her speech and snowflakes blanketed everything in front of her, from her eyelashes to the microphone she used to the pages of her speech that were enclosed in plastic covers.

So far, she has cast herself as the product of working-class roots who can win bipartisan support.