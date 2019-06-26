The first Democratic debate, night 1
Amy Klobuchar believes she can win bipartisan support
You might remember Sen. Amy Klobuchar after she announced her presidential bid in the middle of a Minnesota snow storm.
Klobuchar was covered in light snow by the end of her speech and snowflakes blanketed everything in front of her, from her eyelashes to the microphone she used to the pages of her speech that were enclosed in plastic covers.
So far, she has cast herself as the product of working-class roots who can win bipartisan support.
Williamson campaign sends guide on turning "debate distress into debate de-stress"
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson sent out a press release ahead of tonight's debate drawing on her credentials as a spiritual adviser who guides viewers on how to turn “debate distress into debate de-stress.”
“We turned a drinking game on its head to give you a more healthy alternative,” the press release says. “We say substitute a yoga move for a shot of booze. Instead of downing a shot, do a downward dog. Instead of throwing back a Harvey Wallbanger, just try legs up the wall pose.”
Williamson’s debate guide also recommends:
- Meditating when Medicare For All is mentioned
- Planking when infrastructure is brought up
- Striking an eagle pose when someone talks about the Green New Deal
“It’ll relax your shoulders and remind you that the green new deal is not only to create jobs and save energy but to save our environment and stop climate change.”
WIlliamson recommends viewers end the debate by holding hands with “a quick Namaste and be happy that you have so many more Democratic Debates to look forward to covering.”
Julián Castro's immigration plan would roll back Trump policies
While Julián Castro's polling numbers have been very low, he was the first candidate in the 2020 race to lay out a detailed immigration plan.
The plan is the polar opposite to what Trump has offered the United States and politically positions him as a Democratic leader on immigration.
Here's what the plan proposes:
- Increase refugee admissions and reunify families that have been separated at the border.
- Allow deported veterans who served in the US military to return to the US.
- Roll back a series of laws implemented under Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump.
- Provide a path to citizenship for "undocumented individuals and families who do not have a current pathway to legal status, but who live, work, and raise families in communities throughout the United States.”
Why these Biden supporters think democracy is under threat
Enrique Barriga and Dawson McNamara-Bloom are backing former Vice President Joe Biden because they said they think democracy is under threat.
McNamara-Bloom said President Trump has "tarnished our image around the world."
The 20-year-old Miami resident says he'd like every candidate on stage to detail how they plan to restore the US' standing and credibility around the world.
McNamara-Bloom says while he's supporting Biden, he's "very grateful that we have a lot of very competent candidates running for president."
Cory Booker suggests plan for more affordable housing
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is making affordable housing personal.
He laid out a new housing plan to address an "affordability crisis" in the US and said it's an issue he has always been passionate about.
Some background: After graduating from Yale Law School in 1997, Booker moved into a public housing complex in Newark called Brick Towers, where he began working as a tenant advocate taking on slumlords. He continued living there as he ran for City Council and later mayor, until shortly before the rundown building was demolished in 2007. He still lives in the same neighborhood today.
His plan suggests changes to restrictive zoning laws, and federal incentives to build more affordable housing.
Elizabeth Warren wasn't his first choice. But her detailed policies changed things.
Tim Sylvester wasn't always a supporter of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
The 56-year-old Miami Beach resident went on to say that Warren has come up with detailed solutions to tackle key issues.
"Elizabeth Warren knows how she is going to implement these plans," Sylvester said. "She's put it out there for us to see and she knows how she's going to pay for it."
He drove from Texas to support Beto O'Rourke
Larry Bell and his family drove from their home in Savannah, Texas, to show his support for Beto O'Rourke.
Bell doesn't have tickets to the debates, but he said that's OK because he'll likely watch them from his hotel room.
Bell, 71, and his wife also created shirts saying "Beto 'You had me at Kaepernick.'" (Bell, who plans to sell the shirts, said a portion of the sales will go to O'Rourke's campaign.)