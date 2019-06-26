The first Democratic debate, night 1
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is live tweeting this debate
She doesn't take the debate stage until tomorrow night, but Sen. Kamala Harris is definitely watching.
The presidential candidate is rapid-fire tweeting about her opponents now. She sent this after Julián Castro's response about closing the pay gap.
The response that won Julián Castro major applause
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro got a strong response from the audience when he pledged to pass the Equal Rights Amendment.
This came in response to a question about what he would do to close the pay gap between men and women.
The Equal Rights Amendment is a proposed amendment to the Constitution that would ensure equal rights – regardless of sex – to all Americas.
The first question at the first Democratic presidential debate is about the economy
The first question at the first Democratic presidential debate was about the economy, and it was asked of Elizabeth Warren.
The Democratic presidential race is wide open
None of the candidates are polling above 35% nationally, which can be thought of as a line between dominant and not dominant front-runners. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton was polling at around 60%.
None of the candidates have collected more than 10% of possible endorsements from members of Congress and governors. Four years ago, Clinton already had about 50% of possible endorsements.
Finally, no candidate is blowing out the field in terms of fundraising.
These statistics don't mean all the candidates have an equal chance of winning. It just means that we shouldn't surprised if someone not at the top of the polls now wins the nomination.
A guard did not recognize John Hickenlooper at the debates today
Democratic presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper, who will take the debate stage tomorrow night, found himself in a puzzling situation today.
Earlier today, an NPR reporter tweeted Hickenlooper wasn't recognized today as he entered the opera house where the press was gathered for the debate.
Here's what Hickenlooper had to say about it:
“Last time, we elected the most famous candidate. Let’s try something new," he tweeted.
Tonight's debate lineup was against all odds
Tonight's debate features only one candidate, Elizabeth Warren, polling above 5%.
Meanwhile tomorrow night's debate has four (Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders). The chance of this lopsided breakdown occurring was just 14%.
The DNC tried to ensure that both nights had high polling candidates by requiring that the eight candidates polling at 2% or greater were split randomly between the two nights equally.
This random draw gave them an 86% chance of having three candidates at or above 5% appearing on one night and two candidates at or above 5% appearing on another. It didn't happen, and they ended with the less likely option of the 4-to-1 split.
DNC chair on Trump: "There will be nobody talking about hand size and tonight's debate"
Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said he's not worried about President Trump stealing the shine from the first democratic debate today in Miami, Florida.
Perez confirmed that the second debate will again be randomly assigned.
Asked what he’s looking forward to tonight, the chairman said “for the American people to see the deep bench that is the Democratic Party.”