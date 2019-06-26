None of the candidates are polling above 35% nationally, which can be thought of as a line between dominant and not dominant front-runners. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton was polling at around 60%.

None of the candidates have collected more than 10% of possible endorsements from members of Congress and governors. Four years ago, Clinton already had about 50% of possible endorsements.

Finally, no candidate is blowing out the field in terms of fundraising.

These statistics don't mean all the candidates have an equal chance of winning. It just means that we shouldn't surprised if someone not at the top of the polls now wins the nomination.