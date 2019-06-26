The first Democratic debate, night 1
The Democratic presidential race is wide open
None of the candidates are polling above 35% nationally, which can be thought of as a line between dominant and not dominant front-runners. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton was polling at around 60%.
None of the candidates have collected more than 10% of possible endorsements from members of Congress and governors. Four years ago, Clinton already had about 50% of possible endorsements.
Finally, no candidate is blowing out the field in terms of fundraising.
These statistics don't mean all the candidates have an equal chance of winning. It just means that we shouldn't surprised if someone not at the top of the polls now wins the nomination.
A guard did not recognize John Hickenlooper at the debates today
Democratic presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper, who will take the debate stage tomorrow night, found himself in a puzzling situation today.
Earlier today, an NPR reporter tweeted Hickenlooper wasn't recognized today as he entered the opera house where the press was gathered for the debate.
Here's what Hickenlooper had to say about it:
“Last time, we elected the most famous candidate. Let’s try something new," he tweeted.
Tonight's debate lineup was against all odds
Tonight's debate features only one candidate, Elizabeth Warren, polling above 5%.
Meanwhile tomorrow night's debate has four (Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders). The chance of this lopsided breakdown occurring was just 14%.
The DNC tried to ensure that both nights had high polling candidates by requiring that the eight candidates polling at 2% or greater were split randomly between the two nights equally.
This random draw gave them an 86% chance of having three candidates at or above 5% appearing on one night and two candidates at or above 5% appearing on another. It didn't happen, and they ended with the less likely option of the 4-to-1 split.
DNC chair on Trump: "There will be nobody talking about hand size and tonight's debate"
Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said he's not worried about President Trump stealing the shine from the first democratic debate today in Miami, Florida.
Perez confirmed that the second debate will again be randomly assigned.
Asked what he’s looking forward to tonight, the chairman said “for the American people to see the deep bench that is the Democratic Party.”
How Jay Inslee prepped for tonight's debate
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, speaking to cameras earlier today, said his prep for the debate involved a lot of listening.
Amy Klobuchar believes she can win bipartisan support
You might remember Sen. Amy Klobuchar after she announced her presidential bid in the middle of a Minnesota snow storm.
Klobuchar was covered in light snow by the end of her speech and snowflakes blanketed everything in front of her, from her eyelashes to the microphone she used to the pages of her speech that were enclosed in plastic covers.
So far, she has cast herself as the product of working-class roots who can win bipartisan support.
Williamson campaign sends guide on turning "debate distress into debate de-stress"
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson sent out a press release ahead of tonight's debate drawing on her credentials as a spiritual adviser who guides viewers on how to turn “debate distress into debate de-stress.”
“We turned a drinking game on its head to give you a more healthy alternative,” the press release says. “We say substitute a yoga move for a shot of booze. Instead of downing a shot, do a downward dog. Instead of throwing back a Harvey Wallbanger, just try legs up the wall pose.”
Williamson’s debate guide also recommends:
- Meditating when Medicare For All is mentioned
- Planking when infrastructure is brought up
- Striking an eagle pose when someone talks about the Green New Deal
“It’ll relax your shoulders and remind you that the green new deal is not only to create jobs and save energy but to save our environment and stop climate change.”
WIlliamson recommends viewers end the debate by holding hands with “a quick Namaste and be happy that you have so many more Democratic Debates to look forward to covering.”