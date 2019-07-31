Live TV
By Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Amanda Wills and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 7:46 p.m. ET, July 31, 2019
1 min ago

These are the topics people want to hear about the most tonight

CNN asked our readers to submit their top debate topic for CNN’s Democratic presidential debates Tuesday and Wednesday.

With nearly 50,000 responses, climate crisis was the top topic, followed by the economy and health care.

1 min ago

Joe Biden's family is in Detroit for the debate

Joe Biden's family came to Detroit to support him on the debate stage.

The former Vice President tweeted a photo and wrote: "I'm getting ready to take the stage in Detroit! Grateful to have my family by my side."

See the tweet:

6 min ago

Why Kamala Harris wears a gold bracelet with lotus on it

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Kamala Harris wears a gold bracelet on her right wrist with a lotus embossed on it. “Kamala” is a Sanskrit word meaning lotus, a sacred flower in Eastern cultures.

Harris, the former California attorney general who was elected to the Senate in 2016, has taken progressive stances on “Medicare for All” and marijuana legalization. She also served as San Francisco’s district attorney.

7 min ago

Joe Biden is really into Corvettes

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Biden loves Corvettes and still has a 1967 green Corvette Stingray his father gave him as a wedding present. In 2016, he drag raced his Corvette against former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s 2015 Corvette Stingray Z51 for an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

Biden is running to restore the legacy of the eight years he served alongside Obama – but has also introduced his own policy plans, including a major new expansion of subsidies for Obamacare, their signature legislation. Prior to his time in the Obama administration, Biden represented Delaware in the US Senate for 36 years.

9 min ago

Julián Castro was a tennis player in high school

Julián Castro was a sports fan and participant as a kid. He collected trading cards and played tennis in high school.

11 min ago

This candidate was born in India

Michael Bennet was born in New Delhi, India. His father, Douglas Bennet, was working as an aide to the US ambassador at the time.

13 min ago

Andrew Yang is the godfather to a former president's great-granddaughter

Andrew Yang is the godfather to Teddy Roosevelt’s great-granddaughter, he told The Conway Daily Sun in March.

“That’s what happens when you go to Phillips Exeter (Academy),” he told the Sun.