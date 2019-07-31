Joe Biden is preparing for confrontation in the second Democratic debates.

Several advisers encouraged Biden to be "more aggressive" earlier in the campaign, one adviser said. But after rewatching the last debate, the former vice president told aides he felt he needed to fight back more.

Leading up to tonight's debate: His rivals, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Sen. Kamala Harris, have been criticizing Biden on the campaign trial.

After Biden released his criminal justice reform plan, Tuesday Booker called him "architect of mass incarceration" and said his plan was "inadequate."

"For a guy who helped to be an architect of mass incarceration," Booker told reporters in Detroit, "this in an inadequate solution to what is a raging crisis in our country -- that we have 5% of the globe's population but 25% of the globe's prison population, we have the over-incarceration of low-income folks, veterans folks, addicted folks, mentally ill folks and disproportionally black and brown folks."

Biden fired back by pointing to Newark police practices during Booker's time as mayor.

"His police department was stopping and frisking people, mostly African American men," Biden said, adding that Booker "objected to federal interference" at the time.

Regardless, Booker has signaled that he intends to continue to attack Biden's record on criminal justice including his role in the passage of the 1994 crime bill, which incentivized states to implement tough sentencing laws with mandatory minimums.

Biden also criticized Harris, without naming her, for backing a Medicare-for-All proposal while claiming she would enact it without raising taxes on middle-class Americans.

"Come on. I mean, what is this? Is this a fantasy world here?" Biden told reporters after a campaign stop in Dearborn, Michigan.

The last debate: Harris climbed in the polls after launching a withering attack during the first debate on Biden over his previous opposition to federally-mandated busing and his comments about getting along with segregationist lawmakers.

What we can learn from Biden's past debate performances: