Upcoming
CNN Democratic debate night 2
Here's what you need to know about tonight's debate
The second night of CNN's presidential debates starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan. Our live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.
The CNN debate brings the Democratic candidates to the battleground state of Michigan, which Trump won in 2016.
The lineups for each night were announced July 18 on air during a live, random draw for transparency around the event. There were three distinct draws based on polling: One to divide the bottom 10 candidates, one to divide the middle six candidates and one to divide the top four candidates.
These 10 candidates will be on stage tonight:
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Businessman Andrew Yang
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- California Sen. Kamala Harris