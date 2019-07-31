Live TV
By Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Amanda Wills and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 6:21 p.m. ET, July 31, 2019
24 min ago

Here's what you need to know about tonight's debate

The second night of CNN's presidential debates starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan. Our live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

The CNN debate brings the Democratic candidates to the battleground state of Michigan, which Trump won in 2016.

The lineups for each night were announced July 18 on air during a live, random draw for transparency around the event. There were three distinct draws based on polling: One to divide the bottom 10 candidates, one to divide the middle six candidates and one to divide the top four candidates.

These 10 candidates will be on stage tonight:

  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
  • New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
  • Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
  • Businessman Andrew Yang
  • New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
  • Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
  • Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • California Sen. Kamala Harris