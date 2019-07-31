Why Kirsten Gillibrand thinks she can explain white privilege to women in the suburbs

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said, as a white woman of privilege, she thinks she can lift voices that aren't being heard and explain white privilege to women in the suburbs.

"I don't believe it's the responsibility of Cory and Kamala to take this on these issues of institutional racism and system racism in our country," she said. "I think as a white woman of privilege who is a US senator running for president of the united States, it is my responsibility to lift up those voices that aren't being listened to. And I can talk to those white women in the suburbs and explain to them what white privilege actually is."

She went on to describe this scenario:

"That when their son is walking down the street with a bag of M&Ms in his pocket wearing a hoodie, his whiteness protects him from not being shot. When his -- when her -- when their child has a car that breaks down and he knocks on someone's door for help and the door opens and the help is given, it's his whiteness that protects him from being shot. That's what white privilege in America is today. And so my responsibility is to not only lift up those stories but explain to communities across America, like I did in Youngstown, Ohio, to a young mother, that this is all of our responsibilities. And together we can make our community stronger."

Watch the moment: