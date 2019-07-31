CNN Democratic debate night 2
Why Kirsten Gillibrand thinks she can explain white privilege to women in the suburbs
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said, as a white woman of privilege, she thinks she can lift voices that aren't being heard and explain white privilege to women in the suburbs.
"I don't believe it's the responsibility of Cory and Kamala to take this on these issues of institutional racism and system racism in our country," she said. "I think as a white woman of privilege who is a US senator running for president of the united States, it is my responsibility to lift up those voices that aren't being listened to. And I can talk to those white women in the suburbs and explain to them what white privilege actually is."
She went on to describe this scenario:
"That when their son is walking down the street with a bag of M&Ms in his pocket wearing a hoodie, his whiteness protects him from not being shot. When his -- when her -- when their child has a car that breaks down and he knocks on someone's door for help and the door opens and the help is given, it's his whiteness that protects him from being shot. That's what white privilege in America is today. And so my responsibility is to not only lift up those stories but explain to communities across America, like I did in Youngstown, Ohio, to a young mother, that this is all of our responsibilities. And together we can make our community stronger."
The first thing on Gillibrand's presidential to-do list? "Clorox the Oval Office"
Kirsten Gillibrand cracked a joke about President Donald Trump before explaining her positions on the climate crisis.
"So, the first thing that I'm going to do when I'm president is I'm going to Clorox the Oval Office," she said. The audience laughed and applauded.
She continued on a more serious note: "The second thing I'm going to do is I will reengage on global climate change, and I will not only sign the Paris Global Climate Accords, but I will lead a worldwide conversation about the urgency of this crisis."
Remember: This is not the first time Gillibrand has make this joke.
Fact check: Kamala Harris on Biden's health care plan leaving out 10 million Americans
Sen. Kamala Harris attacked former Vice President Joe Biden’s health care plan, saying it “leaves out almost 10 million Americans.”
Facts first: Harris is right.
Biden’s plan -- which builds on the Affordable Care Act by creating a government-backed health insurance option and increasing Obamacare’s federal subsidies – would insure more than an estimated 97% of Americans, according to his plan.
That means out of the population of 327 million in the country, roughly 10 million would be left without any health insurance.
However, it’s unclear exactly who would be uninsured. But under Biden’s plan, families buying coverage on the Obamacare exchanges would spend no more than 8.5% of their income on health insurance – a sum that might be too pricey for some Americans.
Democratic candidates call out Bill de Blasio for not firing officer accused of killing Eric Garner
The police killing of Eric Garner is an open wound in New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio has been under fire for not taking action against the officer, Daniel Pantaleo, who choked Garner to death.
On Wednesday night, that debate reached the 2020 stage.
“That officer should be off the street,” Castro said.
“He should be fired. He should be fired now,” Gillibrand said.
Earlier in the night, protesters disrupted the debate demanding Pantaleo's firing.
Here in Detroit, De Blasio answered in the same he has back in New York, pointing to an internal review that is now winding down.
“There is going to be justice in the next 30 days,” de Blasio said, pivoting to the decision by the Trump Justice Department not to bring charges against Pantaleo.
De Blasio’s political bind in New York City, where he is a frequent target of ridicule from the police union -- which has a truck outside the debate mocking him -- was always going to follow him into this race. He has argued that he cannot fire the officer. (In all likelihood, taking that step would have led to a lawsuit and an escalation of strife with the NYPD.)
But he is right, the likelihood is that Pantaleo will lose his job when the current investigation ends in the coming months.
Fact check: Michael Bennet on Democrats voting for a pathway to citizenship
Sen. Michael Bennet said that all Democrats voted to back a pathway to citizenship for 11 million people and spending $46 billion on border security.
Facts first: This is true. All Senate Democrats and 14 Republicans voted for the Senate immigration bill that passed in 2013.
Bennet was one of eight senators — four Republicans and four Democrats — who became the bipartisan group known as the “gang of eight” that hammered out an immigration compromise bill in 2013. The legislation, which included a pathway to citizenship, passed the Senate, 68-32, and Bennet is correct that all 54 Senate Democrats voted for it, along with 14 Republicans. A majority of Republicans, 32, opposed the bill.
While the bill passed the Senate, then-House Speaker John Boehner did not take it up in the Republican controlled House, and the legislation died at the end of 2014. It’s not clear whether Bennet and the other senators in the 2020 presidential race could strike a similar compromise or another major immigration bill in today’s Senate.
Here's who has talked the most so far
We're an hour and a half into the debate, and so far former Vice President Joe Biden has had the most speaking time, with just more than 13 minutes.
Sen. Kamala Harris has had almost 12 minutes so far.
Why this conversation about criminal justice reform just got heated
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker challenged former Vice President Joe Biden on his new criminal justice reform plan.
The exchange between the two presidential hopefuls got heated after Biden was asked to respond to Booker's criticism of his plan as "an inadequate solution to what is a raging crisis in our country."
"I think he is wrong. I think we should work together. He has a similar plan," Biden said.
Booker then challenged Biden's record on crime:
"My response is that this is a crisis in our country because we have treated issues of race and poverty, mental and addiction by locking people up and not lifting them up. And Mr. Vice President has said that since the 1970s, every major crime bill, every crime bill, major and minor, has had his name on it. And sir, those are your words, not mine. And this is one of those instances where the house was set on fire and you claimed responsibility for those laws. And you can't just now come out with a plan to put out that fire. We have got to have far more bold action on criminal justice reform," Booker said.
Biden jumped back and tried to defend his record by attacking Booker's record as mayor:
"The bills that the president -- excuse me, the future president, that the senator is talking about, are bills that were passed years ago and passed overwhelming. Since 2007, I, for example, tried to get the crack powder cocaine totally disparity, totally eliminated. In 2007, you became mayor and you had a police department that you went out and hired Rudy Giuliani's guy and you engaged in stop and frisk. You had 75% of those stops reviewed as illegal."
But Booker shot back at Biden.
"We have a system right now that's broken. And if you want to compare records and I'm shocked that you do, I am happy to do that. Because all the problems that he is talking about that he created, I actually led the bill that got passed into law that reverses the damages that your bills that you were ... bragging calling it the Biden crime bill up until 2015," he said.
