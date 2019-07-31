Democratic candidates call out Bill de Blasio for not firing officer accused of killing Eric Garner

Paul Sancya/AP

The police killing of Eric Garner is an open wound in New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio has been under fire for not taking action against the officer, Daniel Pantaleo, who choked Garner to death.

On Wednesday night, that debate reached the 2020 stage.

“That officer should be off the street,” Castro said.

“He should be fired. He should be fired now,” Gillibrand said.

Earlier in the night, protesters disrupted the debate demanding Pantaleo's firing.

Here in Detroit, De Blasio answered in the same he has back in New York, pointing to an internal review that is now winding down.

“There is going to be justice in the next 30 days,” de Blasio said, pivoting to the decision by the Trump Justice Department not to bring charges against Pantaleo.

De Blasio’s political bind in New York City, where he is a frequent target of ridicule from the police union -- which has a truck outside the debate mocking him -- was always going to follow him into this race. He has argued that he cannot fire the officer. (In all likelihood, taking that step would have led to a lawsuit and an escalation of strife with the NYPD.)

But he is right, the likelihood is that Pantaleo will lose his job when the current investigation ends in the coming months.

Watch the moment: