DNC chair tells crowd: "Presidents should inspire, not exhaust us"
Tom Perez, chairman for the Democratic National Committee, criticized President Trump in his remarks before tonight's debate.
Perez slammed the Trump administration's policies on taxes, health care and jobs. He also took a jab at Trump for his attacks on Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings, describing the President's behavior as "mean-spirited" and "racially motivated."
"Democrats have your back on the issues that matter most. While this President has had a knife in your back," he said.
Perez went on to describe the Democratic presidential hopefuls as "the most diverse field of candidates in our nation's history."
He then a made to pitch for a Democratic president.
"Presidents are supposed to be uniters, not dividers. Presidents should inspire, not exhaust us. Presidents should make our lives better, not worse," Perez said.
These are the topics people want to hear about the most
CNN asked our readers to submit their top debate topic for CNN’s Democratic presidential debates Tuesday and Wednesday.
With nearly 50,000 responses, climate crisis was the top topic, followed by the economy and health care.
Pete Buttigieg plays multiple instruments, including the Didgeridoo
Pete Buttigieg plays the piano, guitar and several instruments including the Didgeridoo — a long wooden trumpet believed to have originated by Indigenous Australians in northern Australia.
Buttigieg is in his second term as mayor. He served as an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan. He’s positioned himself as a moderate in the field, suggesting that his opponents’ proposals for universal health coverage and free college tuition aren’t realistic.
Marianne Williamson officiated Elizabeth Taylor’s wedding at Neverland Ranch
Marianne Williamson officiated Elizabeth Taylor’s marriage to her seventh husband, Larry Fortensky, at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in 1991. Taylor and Fortensky split after five years of marriage.
John Delaney likes to workout — a lot
John Delaney knows his way around a gym. He swims, lifts weights and is one of the most in-shape candidates in the field.
Delaney, who served three terms in Congress before leaving office in January, announced his presidential candidacy in 2017. He previously owned a health care company and has campaigned as a moderate, focusing on a proposal to expand access to health coverage using Obamacare and existing insurance markets rather than upending the system.
Elizabeth Warren takes tea, not coffee
Elizabeth Warren does not drink coffee — she gets her caffeine from tea, instead. Her order: Black iced tea with extra ice.
Warren used to be conservative. This changed her mind:
Bernie Sanders' strategy tonight: "Lump Biden in" with moderates on stage
For weeks now, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have steadily escalated their fight, trading long-distance criticism over health care and other matters.
They won't be side-by-side tonight, but that doesn't mean Sanders won't invoke Biden's name.
A person who helped Sanders prepare for the debate said the Vermont senator may mention Biden, but in a very specific way: comparing him to the moderates on stage who are expected to blast his Medicare for All policy.
The strategy, of course, is dependent on questions asked and the responses from John Hickenlooper, John Delaney and Steve Bullock. But Sanders is prepared to "lump Biden in with those guys," the source said.
Sanders spent more time preparing for his second debate, an adviser said, and is aware he needs to "be more present" than during the first debate.
The only way he may draw a distinction with Elizabeth Warren, the aide said, is on a question of electability.