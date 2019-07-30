Mark Peterson/Redux for CNN

Tom Perez, chairman for the Democratic National Committee, criticized President Trump in his remarks before tonight's debate.

Perez slammed the Trump administration's policies on taxes, health care and jobs. He also took a jab at Trump for his attacks on Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings, describing the President's behavior as "mean-spirited" and "racially motivated."

"Democrats have your back on the issues that matter most. While this President has had a knife in your back," he said.

Perez went on to describe the Democratic presidential hopefuls as "the most diverse field of candidates in our nation's history."

He then a made to pitch for a Democratic president.