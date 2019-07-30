CNN's two-night presidential debates starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan. Our live coverage here begins at 7 p.m. ET.

The CNN debate brings the Democratic candidates to the battleground state of Michigan, which Trump won in 2016.

The lineups for each night were announced July 18 on air during a live, random draw for transparency around the event. There were three distinct draws based on polling: One to divide the bottom 10 candidates, one to divide the middle six candidates and one to divide the top four candidates.

These 10 candidates will be on stage tonight: