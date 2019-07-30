Upcoming
CNN's Democratic debate, night 1
What you need to know about tonight's Democratic debate
CNN's two-night presidential debates starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan. Our live coverage here begins at 7 p.m. ET.
The CNN debate brings the Democratic candidates to the battleground state of Michigan, which Trump won in 2016.
The lineups for each night were announced July 18 on air during a live, random draw for transparency around the event. There were three distinct draws based on polling: One to divide the bottom 10 candidates, one to divide the middle six candidates and one to divide the top four candidates.
These 10 candidates will be on stage tonight:
- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Author Marianne Williamson