By Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 1:24 PM ET, Tue July 30, 2019
11 min ago

What you need to know about tonight's Democratic debate

CNN's two-night presidential debates starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan. Our live coverage here begins at 7 p.m. ET.

The CNN debate brings the Democratic candidates to the battleground state of Michigan, which Trump won in 2016.

The lineups for each night were announced July 18 on air during a live, random draw for transparency around the event. There were three distinct draws based on polling: One to divide the bottom 10 candidates, one to divide the middle six candidates and one to divide the top four candidates.

These 10 candidates will be on stage tonight:

  • Montana Gov. Steve Bullock
  • South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
  • Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
  • Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • Author Marianne Williamson