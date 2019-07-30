CNN

Before Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren said a word, they were under attack.

Moderates John Delaney and John Hickenlooper used their opening statements to warn against the progressive policies being pushed by the senators, saying they risk setting up Democrats to lose in 2020.

Delaney compared their candidacies to losing liberal campaigns from the past.

Hickenlooper pointed to the 2018 midterms, and the Democrats’ success in flipping dozens of House seats. But none of those new members, he said, “shared the policies” of Warren and Sanders.

It’s early, but it’s a good bet that we haven’t heard the last of this brand of attack.

Watch Bernie Sanders respond: 'You're wrong.'